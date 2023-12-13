PNC Championship 2023 weather forecast: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando to receive upwards of an inch of rain

The 2023 PNC Championship is scheduled to start with its inaugural round on Thursday, December 14, at its permanent venue, the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando. The tournament is already making headlines for its stellar field, which includes some of the best golfers in the world.

However, there is a high chance that the rain will disperse the event. The third round of the competition on Saturday, December 16, is expected to see some rainfall at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course, as per The Weather Network. According to PNC Championship weather reports, Thursday, December 14, will be cloudy with a slight possibility of rain.

The Weather Network reports that there is an 80% likelihood of rain on Thursday night and a 20% risk of precipitation in the morning and afternoon.

There is an 80 percent probability of rain on Friday morning, and Friday night may see some light rain. There is a 90–100% probability of rain throughout the tournament's third round. Sunday can have clear weather with a 70 percent chance of rainfall in the morning but the rest of the day will be mainly clear.

PNC Championship 2023 weather forecast

Here is the detailed weather report for the 2023 PNC Championship as per The Weather Network:

Round 1

Date: December 14, 2023

Day: Thursday

Morning

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 70°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 30%

Humidity: 78%

Afternoon

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 73°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 30%

Humidity: 69%

Evening

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 70°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 30%

Humidity: 75%

Overnight

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 66°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 66%

Humidity: 84%

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: December 15, 2023

Morning

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 66°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 80%

Humidity: 88%

Afternoon

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 70°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 80%

Humidity: 81%

Evening

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 68°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 70%

Humidity: 80%

Overnight

Weather: Light rain

Temperature: 68°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 90%

Humidity: 82%

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: December 15, 2023

Morning

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 68°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 90%

Humidity: 90%

Afternoon

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 70°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 100%

Humidity: 92%

Evening

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 70°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 100%

Humidity: 93%

Overnight

Weather: Showers

Temperature: 72°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 90%

Humidity: 91%

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: December 17, 2023

Morning

Weather: Showers

Temperature: 73°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 70%

Humidity: 84%

Afternoon

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 77°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 40%

Humidity: 77%

Evening

Weather: Mainly clear

Temperature: 70°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 10%

Humidity: 77%

Overnight

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 66°F

Probability of precipitation (POP): 20%

Humidity: 75%