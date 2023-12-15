PNC Championship weather update: Saturday tee times changed due to bad weather

The opening round of the 2023 PNC Championship has been changed due to the bad weather forecast on Saturday, December 16. Now the first round will go with a two-tee start format, starting at 7:30 am ET, and the gates of the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida will be opened at 7 am ET to avoid the forecasted storm.

Traditionally, the PNC Championship has followed the single-tee start format. However, meteorologists have predicted heavy rains and storms in central Florida on Saturday. There were several events slated in central Florida for the weekend, but while some have been moved, a few, such as Sanford's Jingle Jam, had to get canceled as well.

As per the Weather Channel, 100% rain is expected on Saturday with heavy showers. As per meteorologist Michael Anand, there is a possibility of flash floods due to two to four inches of downpour. Winds are expected to go heavier during the day, with speeds as high as 25–35 mph from easterly gusts.

After sunset, the gusts are expected to increase by over 40 mph. Due to the significant storm hitting the coasts of Florida, the gusts could be as high as 55–60 mph along the immediate west and east coasts of Florida.

The conditions will slightly improve on Sunday, but heavy showers are still expected, and the wind can go as fast as 25mph once again.

Here's a look at the Saturday round tee time details for the PNC Championship:

Hole No. 1

7:30 am.: Team Langer, Team Cink

7:43 am: Team Annika, Team Harrington

7:56 am: Team Singh, Team Goosen

8:09 am: Team Korda, Team Stricker

8:22 am: Team Woods, Team Thomas

Hole No. 10

7:30 am: Team O’Meara, Team Kuchar

7:43 am: Team Leonard, Team Faldo

7:56 am: Team Trevino, Team Lehman

8:09 am: Team Price, Team Furyk

8:22 am: Team Duval, Team Daly

Where to watch the PNC Championship 2023? Updated telecast Schedule explored

The main event of the 2023 PNC Championship will commence on Friday, December 15, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida. The season's final event will showcase golf stars such as Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, and Justin Thomas alongside their respective parents or children. Veteran Lee Trevino will make his 26th consecutive appearance at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. He has played in every edition of the event since 1995.

Golf Channel and NBC will broadcast the event throughout all three days, while Peacock will provide early coverage and live simulcasts of NBC and Golf Channel's coverage over the three days. The Friday round will be a Pro-Am event starting at 12 pm ET. For the Saturday round, fans should tune in to Peacock at 8:15 am ET. The evening telecast will then shift to NBC from 2:30 pm onwards.

Here are the complete telecast and streaming schedule details for the 2023 PNC Championship (all times ET):

Friday, 15 December

12-2:30 pm: PNC Championship Pro-Am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, 16 December

8:15 a.m.–1:15 p.m. (Peacock)

2:30–6 p.m. (NBC).

Sunday, 17 December

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Peacock)

12:30-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

1:30–4:30 p.m. (NBC)