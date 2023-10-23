“Ponzi scheme” – Fans react to Crushers GC players getting only $1,400,000 million each despite LIV Golf’s $14,000,000 million prize purse

Fueled by Anirban Lahiri and Bryson DeChambeau's phenomenal performances at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship's finale on Sunday, October 22, at Trump Doral helped Crushers GC to win the seasonal finale event of the series this year. The Indian golfer fired a bogey-free round of 65 while DeChambeau played an incredible game of 67.

The Crushers GC won the Team Championship and $14 million in prize money from the purse of $50 million. However, the players have only received a check for $1.4 million each with the rest of the money going into the team account.

The NUCLR Golf shared a video of the Crushers GC celebrating their win on its X account with a caption, saying:

"#CRUSHING IT —@Crushers_GC have won the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral. Each team member will receive $1.4 million, with the remaining $8.4 million going into a team account, for a grand total of $14 million in winnings."

Fans jumped into the comments section to call LIV Golf's prize money a Ponzi scheme. One user commented:

"Ponzi scheme. This event has one reason to occur...funnel money to the team and skimp on player comp. Sad. Their "big" event ends up paying liv itself back as the owner of each team. Gross. 14 mill payout is a lie. Just changing liv pockets."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Fans reactions (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

RangeGoats GC finished second on the leaderboard followed by Torque GC. The defending champion 4Aces finished in fourth place while Stinger GC and Fireballs GC settled for fifth and sixth place respectively.

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship prize money

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship prize money:

Winner: Crushers GC

Prize money: $14 million ($1.4 million per player)

Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Score: -11

2: RangeGoats GC

Prize money: $8 million ($800,000 per player)

Players: Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

Score: 9

3: Torque GC

Prize money: $6 million ($600,000 per player)

Players: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig)

Score: -6

4: 4Aces GC

Prize money: $4 million ($400,000 per player)

Players: Dustin Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez

Score: E

5: Stinger GC

Prize money: $3.25 million ($325,000 per player)

Players: Dean Burmester, Brendan Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen

Score: -7,

6: Fireballs GC

Prize money: $3 million ($300,000 per player)

Players: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra, Abraham Ancer

Score: -4

7: Cleeks GC

Prize money: $2.75 million ($275,000 per player)

Players: Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Score: +4

8: HyFlyers GC

Prize money: $2.5 million ($250,000 per player)

Players: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot

Score: +5

9: Ripper GC

Prize money: $2 million ($200,000 per player)

Players: Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan, Marc Leishman

Score: -5

10: Smash GC

Prize money: $1.75 million ($175,000 per player)

Players: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Chase Koepka

Score: E,

11: Majesticks GC

Prize money: $1.5 million ($150,000 per player)

Players: Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Score: +4

12: Iron Heads GC

Prize money: $1.25 million ($125,000 per player)

Players: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Score: +5