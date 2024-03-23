Porsche Singapore Classic Round 3: Full leaderboard as David Micheluzzi leads Andy Sullivan and Sam Bairstow

David Micheluzzi leads the ongoing Porsche Singapore Classic with a score of under 13. The DP World Tour event got underway on Thursday, March 21, at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore.

With the conclusion of the third round on Saturday, March 23, Micheluzzi secured a one-stroke lead over Andy Sullivan and Sam Bairstow. Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot 68 in the third round and settled in solo fourth place on the leaderboard.

David Micheluzzi displayed an impressive performance in the third round, shooting 66 with seven birdies and one bogey. He had shot 67 in the opening round and 70 in the second round.

Paul Casey finished in a tie for fifth place with TK Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Matthias Schwab, and Ewen Ferguson. Irish golfer Shane Lowry settled in a tie for 13th place with Li Haotong, Jesper Svensson, Alejandro del Rey, and Rikuya Hoshino.

Porsche Singapore Classic Round 3 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the Porsche Singapore Classic after Round 3:

1 David Micheluzzi: -13

T2 Andy Sullivan: -12

T2 Sam Bairstow: -12

4 Shubhankar Sharma: -11

T5 TK Ratchanon Chantananuwat (AM): -10

T5 Matthias Schwab: -10

T5 Paul Casey: -10

T5 Ewen Ferguson: -10

T9 Sebastian Söderberg: -9

T9 Matthieu Pavon: -9

T9 Kiradech Aphibarnrat: -9

T9 Jordan Smith: -9

T13 Shane Lowry: -8

T13 Haotong Li: -8

T13 Jesper Svensson: -8

T13 Alejandro Del Rey: -8

T13 Rikuya Hoshino: -8

T18 Adri Arnaus: -7

T18 Bernd Wiesberger: -7

T18 Ugo Coussaud: -7

T18 Casey Jarvis: -7

T18 Rhys Enoch: -7

T18 Lukas Nemecz: -7

T18 Guido Migliozzi: -7

T18 Simon Forsström: -7

T26 Nicolas Colsaerts: -6

T26 Darius van Driel: -6

T26 Jason Scrivener: -6

T26 Jeff Winther: -6

T26 Johannes Veerman: -6

T26 Max McGreevy: -6

T26 Masahiro Kawamura: -6

T26 Oliver Bekker: -6

T26 Ockie Strydom: -6

T26 Paul Waring: -6

T26 Romain Langasque: -6

T26 Richard Mansell: -6

T38 Joost Luiten: -5

T38 Dale Whitnell: -5

T38 Freddy Schott: -5

T38 Fabrizio Zanotti: -5

T38 Ashun Wu: -5

T38 Niklas Norgaard: -5

T44 Angel Hidalgo: -4

T44 Keita Nakajima: -4

T44 Alex Fitzpatrick: -4

T44 Grant Forrest: -4

T44 Aaron Cockerill: -4

T44 Marcus Helligkilde: -4

T44 Jens Dantorp: -4

T44 Joel Girrbach: -4

T52 Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T52 Julien Brun: -3

T52 Calum Hill: -3

T52 David Law: -3

T52 Zander Lombard: -3

T57 Chase Hanna: -2

T57 Gavin Green: -2

T57 Francesco Laporta: -2

T57 Matthew Jordan: -2

T57 Thriston Lawrence: -2

T57 Ricardo Gouveia: -2

T63 James Morrison: -1

T63 Tom Lewis: -1

T63 Ivan Cantero: -1

T63 Stephen Gallacher: -1

T63 Richie Ramsay: -1

T63 David Ravetto: -1

69 Matthew Southgate: PAR

T70 Matthew Baldwin: +1

T70 Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen: +1

T70 Edoardo Molinari: +1

T70 Andrea Pavan: +1

T70 Frederic Lacroix: +1

T75 Espen Kofstad: +2

T75 Taichi Kho: +2

T75 Marcus Kinhult: +2

T78 Lorenzo Scalise: +3

T78 Ross Fisher: +3

80 Filippo Celli: +4

81 Jayden Schaper: +5