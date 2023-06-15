“Potentially, we’ll be a part of it” - Rickie Fowler reveals plans to become investor in Leeds United FC alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler has revealed that he is interested in buying a stake in soccer club Leeds United after 49ers Enterprises announced plans to take over the club.

Fowler, who is at the LACC for the US Open 2023, told Sky Sports that he is looking forward to investing in Leeds United along with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Leeds United had 44% of its shares owned by 49ers Enterprises and 56% by Andrea Radrizzani's Aser Ventures. Now, 49ers Enterprises will be in full control of the club after the deal is finalized.

Fowler told Jamie Weir of Sky Sports that he wasn't technically the part owner of Leeds United yet, as the talks were still in the final stage. He said:

"There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds Myself, JT [Justin Thomas] and Jordan [Spieth], so potentially we’ll be a part of it. It’s cool to have these opportunities. I know we’re looking into it, and it would be fun if we get to be a part of it, if not we’ll continue to root for Leeds.

"Obviously they[Leeds United] got relegated, but to be able to go to a Premier League game, Champions League… I feel like, obviously you call it football over there, we call it soccer here… it's a massive sport."

Fowler added that soccer was continuing to grow in the United States, although he had yet to watch a game. He told Sky Sports:

"I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."

The takeover of Leeds United by 49ers Enterprises will still have to pass the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test, a formal process that will take a few weeks.

When will Rickie Fowler start playing at the US Open in 2023?

Rickie Fowler during the practice round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

Rickie Fowler is grouped alongside Justin Rose and Jason Day for the first round of the 2023 US Open. The trio will tee off on hole 10 at 8:02 am on Thursday, June 15.

Fowler had a runner-up finish at the US Open in 2014 when he lost to Martin Kaymer by an eight-stroke margin. Besides the T2 finish in the 2014 event, he has twice finished in the top 10.

In the last few years, Fowler has struggled in the major championships. He has played in only four of the last 10 majors. He didn't play in the last two editions of the US Open. This year, he didn't qualify for the Masters Championship and missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Barring majors, the 34-year-old golfer has had redemption this season. Starting in 2023 as World No. 103 in the original World Golf Rankings, he has jumped to the 45th position. He has had 12 top-25 finishes, including six top-10s, this season.

Rickie Fowler is entering the US Open week with two top-10s in the last two events. He will be high on confidence and hoping to make an impressive comeback at the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes