President Donald Trump has fun time with his granddaughter Kai Trump at the golf course

Donald Trump played a round of golf with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, for a new video she is releasing on her YouTube channel. On October 11, the 18-year-old shared a short teaser on Instagram, saying that the full video would be released later that day.In the clip, Trump is seen wearing his red “Make America Great Again” cap as the duo enjoyed a 'fun' round together. At one point, Kai asks her grandfather,“What's your favorite White House event that's hosted every year? “Trump quickly replies,“Anything in the White House is my favorite.”Kai captioned the teaser:“Live live at 12PM EST tomorrow.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, she had posted another clip promoting the same video, writing:&quot;1 on 1 with my Grandpa @realdonaldtrump Video drops Saturday at 12PM EST on YouTubeThe video was filmed shortly before the two attended the Ryder Cup in New York. The high school senior from The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, will play college golf at the University of Miami starting in 2026.Kai Trump has a huge social media presence. She has 1.24 million YouTube subscribers, 3.4 million followers on TikTok, 2.4 million on Instagram, and nearly 894,000 on X. Her most popular video, which features Elon Musk, has over 9.7 million views on YouTube.Kai Trump launches her own clothing line with White House photoshootKai Trump has also stepped into fashion with the launch of her own clothing line. She recently announced the release of monogrammed sweatshirts priced at $130 under her label &quot;KT.&quot;Kai Trump announced the release on September 25 on Instagram, where she wrote that the collection was something she had “dreamed about for a long time.” She explained that she wanted to create pieces that aren’t &quot;just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere.&quot;&quot;There are Clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!,&quot; she added.The photos for the collection were taken on the South Lawn of the White House, which drew attention online. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, some questioned the use of the setting, though a White House spokesperson clarified that&quot;There is no prohibition against taking pictures on White House grounds nor is there a government endorsement of her product.”Meanwhile, her logo featuring overlapping “K” and “T” letters has drawn comparisons to NFL player Travis Kelce’s collaboration with American Eagle, which uses a similar design.