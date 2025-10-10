Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai teases golf 1-on-1 showdown with grandfather

President Donald Trump is an avid golfer and so is his granddaughter, Kai Trump. The 18-year-old social media personality recently challenged her grandfather to a one-on-one round on the golf course for her YouTube channel.Kai shared a teaser for the new video on Instagram and announced that the full clip will be released on Saturday, October 11. In the short teaser, the president was captured wearing a red “Make America Great Again&quot; hat as he took some shots on the course.As the video progressed, Kai was also captured taking a swing at her ball while her grandfather watched from a golf cart. Impressed, he looked at the camera and said:“That’s a good swing. Beautiful.”The video was captioned:“1 on 1 with my Grandpa @realdonaldtrump Video drops Saturday at 12PM EST on YouTube #golf #viral #trump” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKai and Donald Trump are regulars at the golf course. Over a week ago, the iconic grandfather-granddaughter duo played a round of golf together and Kai shared footage from their round on Instagram.The influencer posted a media carousel and in the first slide, she was photographed posing and smiling with the president on the green as they both held onto their clubs. She sported a blue and dark gray outfit while the president opted for a black, blue, and white outfit.The post’s caption read:“Golfing with grandpa 🫶🏼”Image taken from Kai Trump’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@kaitrumpgolferBeing the granddaughter of the President comes with added advantages, including being able to play golf on the White House lawn. Last month, Kai shared a wholesome video of herself chipping some golf balls onto the green of the White House lawn.In the video, the YouTuber noted that not many people had the opportunity to play golf at the White House. As such, she considers herself “pretty lucky” to be able to do it.Image taken from Kai Trump’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@kaitrumpgolferKai Trump has amassed over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She posts different types of content on the channel, including golf-related content and lifestyle vlogs.“Had the best time” - Kai Trump shares pictures from the Ryder Cup with her grandfather Donald TrumpThe 45th Ryder Cup was held over a week ago at Bethpage Black, and Kai Trump and Donald Trump were in attendance. The former shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her time at the biennial event and wrote in the caption:“Had the best time at the Ryder Cup with Grandpa 🇺🇸”In the first slide, Kai was photographed sitting opposite Donald Trump on a plane and the two smiled at the camera as they posed for the picture. In subsequent slides, they were captured walking into Bethpage Black as they were greeted with cheers from the audience.Image taken from Kai Trump’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@kaitrumpgolferNotably, Team USA lost the 2025 Ryder Cup title to Team Europe, just like they did two years ago at Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club. The European players defeated the American players 15 - 13 on foreign soil.