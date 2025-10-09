Martina Navratilova takes shots at Donald Trump ahead of key meeting with China President Xi

Martina Navratilova took a jibe at the US president, Donald Trump, ahead of his key meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. The USA and China are two of the biggest superpowers in the world that have been in a tense trade confrontation in the past few months due to Trump's tariffs.In 2025, the Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs while China responded with retaliatory levies. As part of the 79-year-old American president's policies, the USA has imposed tariffs on several countries across the world, creating an unpredictable market.Ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, China announced new export restrictions on rare earth materials, tightening controls on their global supply. The move was seen as a strategic signal in ongoing trade tensions between the two nations. Trump was informed about it during a recent press conference, and he responded:&quot;We'll see. I mean, I just heard this a little while ago before we came in. So I haven't been briefed on it.&quot;Further, he touched upon the idea of putting a halt to trading with China. &quot;We have import and we have export. We import massive amounts from China. Maybe we'll have to stop doing that,&quot; Trump said.A video of his press conference was shared on X. American tennis icon Martina Navratilova took a shot at the US President by commenting:&quot;For a self proclaimed genius, he doesn’t seem to know anything about a lot of things…&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINK@atrupar For a self proclaimed genius, he doesn’t seem to know anything about a lot of things…Navratilova has been a frequent critic of Trump’s policies on social media. However, she had clarified that her opposition is not personal but directed toward his ideas and political stance.When Martina Navratilova clarified that she is against Donald Trump's policies and does not have any personal enmity with the US PresidentMartina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyIn February 2025, Martina Navratilova engaged in a heated exchange on X after a user called Donald Trump the 'Greatest President in the past 100 years.' She sharply replied: &quot;You mean greatest mistake, surely.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINK@pm9dcr2001 @stuartpstevens @SenThomTillis @realDonaldTrump You mean greatest mistake, surelyThe American tennis icon continued her criticism, writing: &quot;History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government.&quot;Navratilova later clarified that her criticism wasn’t personal, adding: &quot;I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINK@pm9dcr2001 @stuartpstevens @SenThomTillis @realDonaldTrump I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat.Trump became the 47th President of the United States after defeating Kamala Harris and other candidates in the November 2024 election. Since taking office in January 2025, his presidency has been marked by several controversial moments over the past ten months.