  • "Racist is as racist does" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump for reportedly ordering removal of slavery exhibits from National Parks

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:53 GMT
Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump for reportedly ordering removal of slavery exhibits from National Parks. Credit: GETTY
On Monday, Martina Navratilova found one more reason to call out US President Donald Trump after reports of him trying to wipe the "blood-soaked racist history" came into the light.

Occupy Democrats' official X page reported that the Trump administration has ordered the removal of signs and exhibits about slavery from multiple national parks. History expert from the University of Pennsylvania, Jonathan Zimmerman, has called out the latest move from the Oval Office, saying:

"This represents an enormous increase in federal power and control over the things we learn. Brought to you by the team that says education should be state and local."
The Washington Post confirmed the development from four people who are "familiar with the matter." The report claims that these actions are part of Trump's executive order "to remove all traces of any 'corrosive ideology' that casts an unflattering light on historic Americans."

"In practice, that means whitewashing this nation's blood-soaked racist history to make modern white Americans feel better about themselves." the post read.
After learning this development, Navratilova didn't mince words, calling Trump a "racist." She dropped the following comment:

"Trump is nothing but a full blown racist. Racist is as racist does."

Among the many such removals is the famous photo of a slave with a scarred black. These testimonies of brutal realities have shaped the United States. They serve as evidence for future generations of how slavery first dominated the land.

Martina Navratilova calling out Donald Trump over the Venezuelan boat incident

Donald Trump was reelected to the Oval Office for his second term as US President. He has made several controversial decisions and has invited criticism from many, including Martina Navratilova.

During an interaction with a reporter this week, the US President claimed that drugs coming from Venezuela were responsible for "300 million deaths" in the country.

This comes after a Venezuelan boat was sunk by American forces, killing all 11 people on board. Trump defended the operation, claiming that the boat carried illegal drugs and was being smuggled into the US.

"What’s illegal is that drugs were on the boat and the drugs were being sent into our country and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that's what's illegal," Trump said.
The clip of the exchange with the reporter over the incident caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who reacted in disbelief before calling Trump's numbers fake.

"Just making up more numbers," she wrote.

Navratilova has also openly called out the president for his alleged connection with the late child-sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She also commented on Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, saying his body language was weak.

Edited by Krutik Jain
