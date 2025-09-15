Martina Navratilova accuses Donald Trump of "making up numbers" as President claims drugs from Venezuela caused '300 million' deaths in US

Martina Navratilova has accused President Donald Trump of &quot;making up numbers,&quot; as the latter claimed that drugs from Venezuela have caused &quot;300 million&quot; deaths, in an interaction with a reporter. President Trump landed in the UK on September 15.A Venezuelan boat was sunk by American forces recently, killing 11 people on board. President Trump later described it as a military operation that targeted illegal drugs being shipped to the US. However, the Venezuelan government believed it to be a strategic move by the US aimed at military intervention in their country.In light of the incident, as per a clip circulating on social media, a reporter asked President Trump:&quot;The president of Venezuela called the strike on the boat illegal. Are you concerned that it might escalate something?&quot;To which, the President replied:&quot;What’s illegal is that drugs were on the boat and the drugs were being sent into our country and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs, that's what's illegal.&quot;The clip was re-shared by Martina Navratilova, who caught the statistical error.&quot;Whaaat?&quot; she wrote on X.&quot;Just making up more numbers,&quot; she elaborated.Since the boat incident, tension between the two countries has escalated, with the US deploying warships and fighter jets closer to the Caribbean nation and the Venezuelan ambassador presenting their case in the United Nations.The 18-time Grand Slam champion often posts about the Trump Presidency and American politics. She recently condemned the rising gun violence in the US and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.Martina Navratilova claims President Donald Trump's unannounced visit to US Open finals led to public inconvenienceMartina Navratilova at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: GettyUS President Donald Trump graced the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the 2025 US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday, September 8. Alcaraz eventually won the contest to lift his 6th Grand Slam trophy and claim the top spot in the rankings.Before the match, Martina Navratilova highlighted the inconvenience caused to the public due to the President's unannounced visit. The match was delayed, which led to long queues and a crowd outside the stadium. Fans also had to undergo additional security checks with limited entry to the stadium. In her post on X, the 9-time US Open champion shared a picture of a screen showing a throng waiting to be let in and later of a half-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium minutes before the match began.After his US Open triumph, Alcaraz withdrew from the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers as part of Team Spain. The Spanish side is going strong without their star athlete for now, with Pedro Martinez stunning Holger Rune to book the team's spot in the Final 8.