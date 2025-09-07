  • home icon
Martina Navratilova shows reality of how Donald Trump's US Open final visit left fans waiting in long queues, delayed start of Alcaraz vs Sinner final

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Sep 07, 2025 18:25 GMT
Martina Navratilova shows reality of how Donald Trump
Martina Navratilova shows reality of how Donald Trump's US Open final visit left fans waiting (Source: Getty)

President Donald Trump's visit to the final day of the 2025 US Open has not gotten off to the best start, with increased security delaying the start of the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Martina Navratilova, who was at the stadium to watch the match, took it upon herself to show the world how it affected fans from entering Arthur Ashe.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Trump will be making his first visit to the US Open in a decade, with his last appearance all the way back in 2015. This time, he is returning to Flushing Meadows as the President, bringing with him an understandable increase in security protocols.

As a result, the US Open had to delay the final between Alcaraz and Sinner -- as confirmed by the tournament on social media.

"As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET," a statement read.
With fans getting delayed so, Navratilova went on X to show just how crowded the queues were once the gates opened following Trump's arrival. The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared a picture of a sea of people outside impatiently waiting to be let in.

Navratilova also shared an image of the half empty stadium minutes after the original scheduled start of the final, adding a sarcastic message to Donald Trump.

"It's 14:00 and more than half empty, only one way to get in. Thank you Trump!!" Navrailova said.

While President Trump visited the US Open only on the final day, Navratilova has made a regular showing at Flushing Meadows this year, alongside her wife Julia Lemigova.

