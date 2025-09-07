  • home icon
Now adoptive parents to 2 children, Martina Navratilova & wife Julia Lemigova fondly remember their engagement at US Open on wedding anniversary

By Rohit
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:29 GMT
Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova. (Photo: Getty)
Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova. (Photo: Getty)

The celebrations continue for tennis icon Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova. The couple became parents a month ago after adopting two boys, and now they're celebrating a milestone in their personal relationship. They're keeping up with all the happenings at the US Open 2025, and the tournament holds a special place for both of them.

Navratilova won four of her 18 Major titles in singles at the US Open. Years after her retirement, she eventually began dating Lemigova, a former Miss USSR. After a long period of courtship, the former tennis pro proposed to her partner at the US Open 2014, and the rest is history. Lemigova recently took to Instagram to commemorate this special memory.

"On this day 11 years ago, I said yes 💍. A beautiful memory to celebrate…. the @usopen will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the place where it all happened. So thankful and grateful for all the memories these years have given us, the ups, the downs, and I can’t wait for all the rest to come…" Lemigova on Instagram.
Following the proposal, the two got married in December 2014. Lemigova already had a couple of children from her previous marriage, while Navratilova didn't have any. They were were keen to expand their family for a long time.

Unfortunately, Navratilova's recurring health issues, particularly her battle with cancer, put those plans on the backburner. However, just like during her playing days, her fighting spirit helped her attain a clean bill of health. They didn't waste any more time and began the process of adoption, which got completed last month. The happy family were spotted at the ongoing US Open as well.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova attend the US Open 2025 with their children

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)
Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova took their sons to the US Open 2025. The two have not disclosed their names as of yet. They usually adhere to a strict code of privacy when it comes to their kids but couldn't resist the allure of the season's final Major.

The couple were spotted on the grounds of the ongoing US Open with their sons. Navratilova dominated the women's tour for a long time, and perhaps in the future her sons could do the same on the men's tour if they take a liking to tennis.

Navratilova and Lemigova are now enjoying parenthood to the fullest. They had to overcome a lot of personal struggles to get to this point, so they're making the most out of this experience.

Edited by Rohit
