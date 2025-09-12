"We have dodged a civil war" - Martina Navratilova breaths a sigh of relief after Charlie Kirk's murder suspect Tyler Robinson gets identified

Martina Navratilova believes the USA has dodged a civil war after the identification of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination. Kirk being a major figure in conservative circles, many on the Right were initially speculating that this was act of violence by the Left to silence Kirk.

On September 10, Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event in Utah Valley College, with a fatal wound in his neck. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the American was declared dead soon after.

In the aftermath of his death, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris and many other prominent figures in US politics shared their condolences, condemning the shooter for the egregious act of violence.

A manhunt soon began for the killer, which finally led to Tyler Robinson on Friday, a Washington native and Utah State University drop-out. It has also come to light that Robinson did not have any party affiliations, and was not associated to any known political entity.

With no credible proof that what Robinson did was motivated by clear Democrat sensibilities, Navratilova breathed a sigh of relief, posting a message on X.

"At Least we seem to have dodged a civil war which so many on the right were calling for," she wrote.

Navratilova's civil war fear is not entirely unfounded, as Trump associates including Steve Bannon and Alex Jones had earlier called for 'war' following Kirk's assassination.

"Whoever did it was a sick person" - Martina Navratilova on Charlie Kirk's murder

Just minutes before the news of Tyler Robinson's identification and arrest came out, Martina Navratilova had lamented the reaction to the murder of Charlie Kirk, pointing out how it vcaried depending on who the suspected killer was.

Navratilova had insisted that no matter who it turned out to be, neither the entire Left nor the Right should be held responsible for the actions of one violent individual.

"It’s crazy to me that the reaction and the aftermath to the horrific killing of Charlie Kirk depends on who did the killing. Whoever did it was a sick person and we do not blame everyone on the right nor on the left for it…." Navratilova wrote.

The tennis community has been left shaken by Charlie Kirk's murder, with the likes of Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze, John Isner also weighing in on the brutal incident.

