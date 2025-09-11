  • home icon
  Martina Navratilova drops worried 3-word reaction after Trump associates Alex Jones, Steve Bannon send open calls for 'war' after Charlie Kirk murder 

Martina Navratilova drops worried 3-word reaction after Trump associates Alex Jones, Steve Bannon send open calls for 'war' after Charlie Kirk murder 

By Aman Mohamed
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:17 GMT
Martina Navratilova shares her opinion on Charlie Kirk
Martina Navratilova shares her opinion on Charlie Kirk's murder - Image source - Getty

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has expressed her concern over how the assassination of Charlie Kirk is being handled. She believes the Democrats are responsible for the tragic loss of a promising author.

Navratilova won 18 Major titles during her career and is often seen at important events on the tour. She often shares her opinion about top players and likes to keep up with the latest developments in the sport.

The former World No. 1 recently condemned the murder of author and activist Charlie Kirk. She reacted to a social media post where American far-right supporters expressed that U.S. politics was in a state of war.

"Here we go," Martina Navratilova said
Navratilova's reaction comes after far right loyalists Alex Jones, Steve Bannon, and Jesse Watters shared their opinion about the murder. Here's what they said during a discussion:

"Were in a war," Alex Jones said
"Charlie Kirk is a casualty of war," Steve Bannon highlighted
"They are at war with us. What are we going to do about it?" Jesse Watters said
Charlie Kirk was the founder of Turning Point, which is a non-profit organisation that advocates for college politics in the USA. He was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, during his event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

FBI and ATF teams quickly responded, focusing on finding the suspect in an ongoing nationwide manhunt. Leaders, including President Donald Trump and Utah Governor Spencer Cox, condemned the attack and called for prayers for Kirk’s family.

"Political Violence is never okay" - Martina Navratilova mourns the death of rising author and activist Charlie Kirk

Navratilova attended the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Navratilova attended the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has never shied away from raising her voice on sensitive issues in the USA. The Czech-American mourned the death of activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Here's what she said via social media:

"Political violence is never ok. This is an abhorrent act from an abhorrent individual. It is a sad day in many ways as this kind of stuff is way too common….," Navratilova wrote
Martina Navratilova has been closely tracking Donald Trump's actions after he became the president of the United States of America. She has often shared her disagreements with the Democrat leader on multiple occasions in the past.

The 68-year-old was present during the men's singles final at the US Open this year. She has won the Major event eight times in her career.

Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

