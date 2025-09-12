  • home icon
  • "Too disturbing to ignore" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze breaks no politics stance to send bold message after Charlie Kirk murder

"Too disturbing to ignore" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze breaks no politics stance to send bold message after Charlie Kirk murder

By Parag Jain
Modified Sep 12, 2025 01:54 GMT
(Left) Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze, (Right) Charlie Kirk
(Left) Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze, (Right) Charlie Kirk

Reacting to American political activist Charlie Kirk's killing, Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, called out the country's 'broken' system. She mentioned a couple of other recent incidents and urged the citizens to stay united.

On Wednesday, September 10, US President Donald Trump's ally, Kirk, was discussing gun violence at Utah Valley University in Orem when he was shot dead. The bullet struck the 31-year-old in the neck, and he was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as confirmed by Trump.

Paige Lorenze is an influencer who is popular for her fashion-related content on social media. While she has always refrained from commenting on political matters, the 27-year-old could not hold back after Charlie Kirk's death.

Lorenze penned a message on her Instagram story, suggesting that she never agreed with Kirk's opinions, but extended support to his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, and their two kids, born in 2022 and 2024.

"The recent deaths in our country are too disturbing to ignore. Whatever Charlie Kirk's views may have been, that doesn't matter right now, what matters is keeping his family, especially his young children, in our prayers. And alongside this, the tragic losses of those in Denver as well as Iryna Zarutska are additional painful reminders of how divided and troubled our country has become," she wrote on Thursday.
In another horrific incident on Wednesday, 16-year-old Desmond Holly shot and wounded two students at Evergreen High School, 28 miles from Denver, Colorado, before killing himself. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death last month.

"Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, Iryna Zarutska, and every life lost to the brokenness in our system. I'm praying for more compassion, more humanity, and a future with less division. And if anyone here feels it's acceptable to celebrate the death of another human being because of their political beliefs, you are part of the problem and I encourage you to unfollow me," Lorenze added.
Screenshot of Paige Lorenze&#039;s Instagram story
Screenshot of Paige Lorenze's Instagram story

Charlie Kirk was the co-founder of ‘Turning Point USA,’ a non-profit organization that promotes conservative values in colleges. They are also believed to have played a major role in Donald Trump's victory last year.

"Political violence is never ok" - Martina Navratilova condemns Charlie Kirk's killing

Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova, who has spoken out against the gun laws in the US quite a few times, reacted to Charlie Kirk being fatally shot.

The former player is a strong critic of President Donald Trump and his ideology, which was similar to that of conservative activist Kirk. However, she firmly stood against violence, saying such incidents have become 'common.'

"Political violence is never ok. This is an abhorrent act from an abhorrent individual. It is a sad day in many ways as this kind of stuff is way too common," Navratilova wrote on X.

Kirk's wife and children were there when he was shot.

