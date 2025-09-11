What happened to Charlie Kirk? Everything we know about the attack on political activist

Political activist Charlie Kirk was the victim of a shooting incident that occurred on September 10, 2025. The incident took place while Kirk was on stage, speaking to the public at Utah Valley University. Moments after the activist was asked a question about mass shootings, a bullet was fired and struck his neck, causing him to fall backwards.

Ad

While the crowd scrambled in panic, footage captured an unidentified figure fleeing from a rooftop adjacent to the stage. An exclusive report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), issued via Steven Crowder, indicated that the bullet was fired from an "elevated position":

"The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus, and surveillance video shows the suspect jumping off and fleeing the area on foot."

Ad

Trending

Soon after the incident, US President Donald Trump confirmed Charlie Kirk's passing and offered condolences to the activist's family:

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Ad

Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety gives an update on the search for Charlie Kirk’s shooter

Beau Mason addresses the media a day after Charlie Kirk's death (Image via Sky News Australia/YouTube)

Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, addressed the press on September 11. In his statements, he mentioned that Kirk was taken to the hospital soon after the bullet struck him:

Ad

"Charlie was shot at that event. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later passed."

Mason also mentioned that certain "persons of interest" were interviewed in association with the shooting, but were later released:

"Yesterday, during the investigative process, we located a couple of persons of interest. We interviewed those individuals, and after releasing them and clearing them of being suspects, they face scrutiny. They faced threats."

Ad

Special Agent Robert Bolls also appeared to give a statement and mentioned that the FBI has recovered the weapon used for the assassination:

"We have recovered what we believe to be the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting."

After being asked about how the suspect managed to get past the event's security measures, Mason said:

"The suspect blended in well with a college institution. We're not releasing many details right now, and we will soon... The individual appears to be of college age. We are confident in our abilities to track that individual. If we're unsuccessful in identifying them immediately, we will reach out for the public's help."

Ad

As of this writing, the shooter continues to remain at large, and Agent Bolls mentioned that the authorities involved are "exhausting every resource" to find the individual responsible.

In other news, xQc described the killing of Charlie Kirk in the Utah shooting as an act of "terrorism."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More