"It's terrorism": Streamers react to Charlie Kirk being killed in a shooting in Utah

Popular streamers and content creators have shared their thoughts on the death of political activist Charlie Kirk. On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was present at an event at Utah Valley University, where, according to reports, a single shot was fired at Kirk's neck, resulting in his death.Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; commented on the incident, expressing his belief that the attack on Charlie Kirk was an act of &quot;terrorism.&quot;He elaborated:&quot;It is absolutely political. That's why we call them a terrorist or I did, because it's terrorism. In any case, it's absolutely and unequivocally terrorism! You are a terrorist! Okay? Even if you want to put away the motives, the brutality of the act is the same. It's, 'I'm going to show up here and shoot somebody.' It's the act, right?&quot;The former Overwatch pro then name-dropped Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; by saying:&quot;So, whenever I see somebody, right, like Hasan glaze the CEO shooter Andy (presumably referring to Luigi Mangione), make him go like a f**king country hero, okay? And you compare the reaction from that to this one, well, dude, really? I mean, you're trying to play some weird charade? Like, what are we doing here? I don't get it. Explain how it is different?&quot;&quot;I can't believe I just saw that&quot; - HasanAbi says &quot;America is so absolutely f**ked&quot; while reacting to Charlie Kirk's death in a shooting in UtahHasanAbi has also chimed in with his views on Charlie Kirk's death. During his Just Chatting livestream, the Turkish-American personality watched footage from the event at Utah Valley University. Expressing his shock at the situation, the Twitch streamer said:&quot;There is a closer footage of Charlie Kirk getting shot in the neck here as well, where you can clearly... oh, he's dead. Oh, my god! He's definitely dead. Oh, my god, I can't believe I just saw that. Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Oh, he definitely got shot in the neck. Oh, my god! Oh, f**k!&quot;HasanAbi added:&quot;Oh, my god, that was f**king devastating. Holy s**t! I don't know what to say. Oh, my lord! Oh, Jesus Christ! Holy f**k, America is so absolutely f**ked!&quot;&quot;Most f**ked up thing I've seen in a while&quot; - Adin Ross comments on Charlie Kirk's deathKick ambassador Adin Ross discussed Charlie Kirk's death during a livestream on September 10, 2025. While claiming that he was not the &quot;perfect spokesperson&quot; to comment on the situation, the Florida-based personality described the circumstances as the &quot;most f**ked up thing he had seen in a while&quot;:&quot;I absolutely have no f**king words, and I'm not the perfect spokesperson for this s**t. But this is like the most f**ked up thing I've seen in a while. Like, do you know how insane it is to, like, first off, like, I don't even know where to start, bro. I really, really don't even want to start, guys. I mean, the one thing I will say to start with is just, like, if you're any... if you're just sitting there celebrating or happy in any type of way at all, you're part of the problem, for one. For two, there's something seriously wrong with you.&quot;In addition to popular streamers, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate wrote, &quot;Its the Turning Point, USA,&quot; in an X post about Kirk's death.