What happened between Adin Ross and Sneako?

Kick streamer Adin Ross and Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; seem to have undergone a falling out. During a livestream on September 6, 2025, Adin Ross was interacting with his live audience when he noticed a viewer who asked why he &quot;cut off&quot; Sneako. In response, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality stated that he did not &quot;align&quot; with Sneako's recent actions involving his former manager, Taav Cooperman.While claiming to have &quot;love and respect&quot; for the permanently banned YouTuber, Ross explained why he was hurt by Sneako's actions:&quot;I didn't cut Sneako off. I have nothing but love and respect for the guy. Look, listen, dude, he's had my back a lot of times. But, like, he recently did something that I don't align with. I'll be real. Like, to be transparent with you guys, like, I like him, he's a good person, he has a great heart. He linked up with my ex-manager and after what I told him my ex-manager did, and my ex-manager did do some foul s**t to me, I'll be real, and it just honestly hurt. I'll be real. And that's all it is. That's all it is. Like, my ex-manager did some grimy s**t to me, and that's the real spill.&quot;Adin Ross went on to say that he didn't want his associates to hang out with people who &quot;talk s**t&quot; behind his back:&quot;If I tell somebody and I open up to you about it, and it's something pretty bad, that's it! That's it, bro. You know, I just don't want people hanging around with people that talk s**t on my back. My manager happened to go behind my back and say things and said crazy s**t recently, and he talked reckless about me, and that's just the truth.&quot;&quot;Adin has falling outs with everybody every week&quot; - Sneako speaks up after Adin Ross called him out for associating with his ex-manager Taav CoopermanSneako discussed his situation with Adin Ross on September 7, 2025. Detailing an encounter he found amusing, the New Yorker acknowledged that he met with Taav Cooperman and sent Ross their picture:&quot;This is so funny. So, I randomly took a picture with Mike and Taav, and I sent it to Adin before I even posted it. I'm not the type of guy that asks for pictures. But I'm like, 'Yo, let's take a flick.' And so, I sent it to Adin because I knew it was going to make him laugh, or I thought it was going to make him laugh. I didn't even know he was mad. He just didn't respond, and I', like, 'Okay,' and later on, I posted the picture.&quot;The 27-year-old then claimed that he was unaware of Adin Ross's falling out with Taav Cooperman:&quot;Adin has falling outs with everybody every week. How many times do you hear him say he cut him off, he cut Cheesur off, he cut Cuffem off, 'I fired Citrus,' 'I fired Mac,' 'I rehired them.' I can't keep track with all the beefs! I don't know who's on, who's off.&quot;Furthermore, Sneako questioned whether he was a &quot;snake&quot; by &quot;randomly&quot; meeting Cooperman:&quot;Apparently, we always beef, like, every couple of months. It's hard to keep a track of all that stuff. That makes me a snake? Because I saw him outside randomly? I've got to keep a list?&quot;Adin Ross says the recent situation between him and Sneako resulted from a &quot;lack of communication&quot;On September 7, 2025, a 34-second video from Adin Ross' recent Kick livestream surfaced on X, in which he stated that the recent situation between him and Sneako was the result of a &quot;lack of communication.&quot;He said:&quot;Nah, chat, look, I texted a little back and forth to Sneako. I think a lot of it is mix-up. And I just think it's, like, a lack of communication. And, I mean, at the end of the day, bro, like, I'll call Sneako off-stream and figure it out. Like, dude, nothing's wrong.&quot;Adin Ross made headlines on September 5, 2025, when he doubled down on his belief that Apple iPhones were invented in the 1980s.