Is Taav Cooperman still Adin Ross' manager? Streamer responds to recent claims

Kick streamer Adin Ross has stated that Taav Cooperman is no longer his manager. On August 21, 2025, X user @AdinReports shared a 22-second video from the Brand Risk 009 boxing event's press conference. When Ross asked participants Chibu and Big Sam about their preparations for their upcoming boxing match, the latter said:&quot;Man, I'm grateful. I want to thank the Jordans. The Taavs. Shout out to the production team.&quot;Big Sam's statement prompted fans to speculate that Adin Ross was still working with Taav Cooperman following his controversy with Kai Cenat.&quot;Adin Ross’s chat was SHOCKED after a boxer LEAKED that Taav is still working with Adin even after the Kai Cenat situation 😬&quot; X user @AdinReports posted.&quot;Shocked for wut? Adin has no morals lmao,&quot; X user @gravediggin38KT remarked.&quot;Of course he is, him and Adin both have investments together,&quot; X user @OpenPleb wrote.Adin Ross responded to these claims on X by stating that Taav no longer worked for him. While pleading with his community not to &quot;spread fake narratives,&quot; the Boca Raton, Florida-born streamer wrote:&quot;He’s not working for me anymore. No shade on his name, but pls don’t spread fake narratives. I do not have an active manager as of right now, I don’t speak to Taav and haven’t in awhile now. All love tho&quot;AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3monLINK@AdinReports He’s not working for me anymore. No shade on his name, but pls don’t spread fake narratives. I do not have an active manager as of right now, I don’t speak to Taav and haven’t in awhile now. All love thoKai Cenat's allegations against Taav Cooperman revisited, as Adin Ross confirms the latter is no longer working for him as his managerOn July 17, 2025, Kai Cenat spoke up about his conflict with Adin Ross. At one point, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member alleged that Taav Cooperman called him at 4 am and used the N-word while discussing his McDonald's and Nike sponsorships.Cenat said:&quot;He then forwards and says, 'Yo, Kai, I just want to say, man, congrats on all the brand deals you doing. I know that, from Nike to McDonald's.' Taav is a White man, by the way. He proceeds to say, 'From Nike to McDonald's, but bro, keep it real, bro, n***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?! N***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?!' He on my phone, calling me the N-word at 4 AM in the f**king morning! You supposed to be a n***a's manager.&quot;Cenat also accused Ross' online community of racism, claiming that whenever a person of color appeared on stream, they sent racist messages in the live chat room.