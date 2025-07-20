Who is Taav Cooperman? Everything we know about Adin Ross' manager

Kick streamer Adin Ross and his manager, Taav Cooperman, have become the subject of much controversy online after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat claimed that the latter used of the N-Word during a conversation between them. Cooperman is known not only for his current association with Adin Ross, but also for his career at FaZe Clan.Cooperman has been working with FaZe since January 2019, completing nearly six years as the Vice President of Marketing at FaZe Clan. He has also completed more than six and a half years working as a manager for FaZe Clan members Richard &quot;Banks&quot; and Thomas &quot;Temperrr.&quot;Cooperman is also the founder of the Limits Group, an organization aimed at helping content creators stay more connected to their audience through influential social media channels. Furthermore, he also worked as the Brand Ambassador of Dope Couture, a clothing brand, for five months in 2015.Prior to that, he worked as a Sales and Marketing Assistant at The NTWRK Agency, an apparel retailer where he aimed at setting up online channels, organizing showrooms and working with other retailers.Taav Cooperman maintains an Instagram account with over 94,000 followers. There, he can be seen alongside big streaming stars such as Adin Ross, FaZe Banks, Alexander &quot;Apex&quot; and even music artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, and Soulja Boy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat was the recent controversy involving Taav Cooperman as Adin Ross' manager?Taav Cooperman found himself in hot water recently after he was publicily called out by Twitch star Kai Cenat amid the latter's ongoing conflict with Kick streamer Adin Ross. In a statement made during his broadcast on July 17, 2025, Cenat claimed that he was called by Cooperman at 4 AM, where he asked Cenat to be at Adin Ross' birthday party.With the birthday party being the very next day, Kai Cenat decided to decline the invitation due to the short notice. Cenat then claimed that Cooperman then began talking about the recent brand deals acquired by the Any Means Possible (AMP) star, before unexpectedly dropping the N-word.As claimed by Kai Cenat, Cooperman was possibly under the influence of substances. However, his behavior as a representative of Adin Ross caused Cenat to further chastise the Kick star's community, claiming that Ross' livestreams often involve the fanbase making racial remarks whenever an individual of color makes an appearance.