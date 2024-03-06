"This is something you could take people to court for" - Sneako slams HasanAbi for saying he got banned from YouTube for making rape threats

A new controversy has emerged in the streaming community, as Nico "Sneako" slammed Hasan "HasanAbi" for his recent comments. During a livestream on March 6, 2024, Sneako reacted to a video on his official X Community featuring the Twitch star's comments on the 25-year-old's YouTube ban.

Trigger warning: This article mentions terms that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

Here's what HasanAbi said:

"I didn't even know he was banned. But I suspect that the reason why he got banned is because he was, like, f**king literally violating Terms of Service on every f**king platform. Like, repeatedly making rape threats against YouTube content creators..."

Sneako asserted that the political commentator's statements were "not true," alluding that Hasan could be "sued" for his comments. He elaborated:

"HasanAbi said I was banned because I was making rape threats. You could sue him. You could sue about that. It's not true! I did not get banned. HasanAbi , you are spreading lies about me willingly, and this is something you could take people to court for."

Sneako goes off at HasanAbi after the latter says he got banned on YouTube for making rape threats

Sneako continued the conversation, explaining why he was permanently banned from the Google-owned platform. According to the streamer, he was barred because of spreading "election misinformation" and "COVID misinformation."

While accusing the Turkish-American personality of "spreading lies," Sneako said:

"I got banned because of election misinformation, and I got banned because of COVID misinformation. Dumba*s! You're on the biggest platform in the world and all you do is spread lies and spread bulls**t. If you keep lying about this, bro... a lot of people will take that to the next level."

Expand Tweet

In response to Hasan's allegations, the Rumble streamer remarked:

"But don't put that lie out there. I did not get banned for rape threats. That was nothing... that was a lie the other soy boys like this. The soy boys that look identical to you, HasanAbi, spread that lie for a long time."

He continued:

"All those hippie documentaries, all those people that d**k-suck me and talk about me non-stop like you. You like to say that's a one-sided beef or whatever, you've been glazing my name since before I even knew who the f**k you were. You keep talking on me and keep spreading lies on my name. That's not why I got banned!"

Sneako went on to say that he was suspended from YouTube for "telling the truth":

"I got banned because I tell the truth. You're still on that platform because you spread lies and paint your nails. You're never going to face a level of censorship that I got."

HasanAbi had not responded to Sneako's recent comments. What the 32-year-old will say about the situation remains to be seen.