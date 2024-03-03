"Kris left his family?" - Sneako impersonates Kai Cenat, makes questionable remarks toward Kris Tyson

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" has gone viral on social media after impersonating Kai Cenat during a recent livestream. On March 3, 2024, a 33-second clip spread like wildfire on X, during which Sneako was seen impersonating the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner. He mentioned Cenat's recent broadcast, in which the Twitch star revealed that Jimmy "MrBeast" had sent him Feastables.

Commenting on the situation, the permanently banned YouTuber, Sneako, remarked:

"Kai Cenat, even though he's like, 'MrBeast! MrBeast sent me Feastables!' He sees Kris on that screen, and as soon as the cameras turn off, he's like, 'That's f**king... hey, yo! Hey, yo, that n***a, Kris, got got his d**k out? Hey, n***a! What, n***a? Hey, hey, hey!'"

Sneako then added:

"Then the camera turns on... camera turns on, 'Oh! MrBeast sent me a lunchbox!' Camera turns off - 'What the f**k is they doing? Hey, n***a, what the f**k is they doing? That n***a, Kris left his family, n***a?' And all of them are lying about it."

"Sneako saying the N-word sounds wrong" - Fans react as Sneako impersonates Kai Cenat and comments on MrBeast's crew member, Kris Tyson

Sneako is a well-known internet personality who exclusively livestreams his content on Rumble. He is considered by many to be a divisive figure, having gone viral several times for contentious reasons.

Last year, in April 2023, the 25-year-old content creator commented on Kris Tyson's announcement of undergoing HRT (hormone replacement therapy), claiming that MrBeast should have told his crew member that the situation was "not okay."

Sneako said:

"MrBeast should be telling Kris this is not okay. You should raise your son. You should stay with your wife. You should not be painting your fingernails, putting on lipstick, and taking estrogen, as a married man, in your 20s."

On March 3, 2024, the former YouTuber went viral again by impersonating Kai Cenat during a livestream. Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on the aforementioned 33-second clip, with X user @scubaryan_ writing:

One viewer speculated that Sneako was "still mad" over a moment from February 2024 when Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" appeared to ignore him during an IRL stream:

Meanwhile, X user @zeekodatjit wrote:

"IDK (I don't know) why but Sneako saying the N-word sounds wrong."

Here are some more pertinent comments:

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat has not responded to Sneako's remarks. It remains to be seen what the Twitch streamer says about it.