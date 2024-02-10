"Sneako can't stop taking Ls": Fans react as clip of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed supposedly ignoring Sneako goes viral

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has been the subject of much trolling recently after a clip of popular streamers Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" supposedly walking past him at an event went viral on social media. Fans have been sharing memes and dunking on Nico for allegedly being ignored by them.

The fact that Sneako also had a recent fight with Sean Strickland and came out badly beaten has not helped the situation, with one particular X user sharing a photo of his bloodied face from the fight in response to the clip of being ignored by IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat with the caption:

"Sneako can't stop taking L's"

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed appeared to have ignored Sneako at the Rumble Power Slap event

Today (February 9, 2024), live-streaming platform Rumble organized Season 2 of the Power Slap event with several content creators present. IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat may be known for streaming on YouTube and Twitch, respectively, but they also have a show on Rumble called the Kai 'N Speed Show.

The two, along with Kick's Adin Ross, were probably the most popular live-streamers present in the audience. All three appeared to be sitting at the front of the event, even interacting with the anchors and showrunners. A clip of Darren and Kai walking by Sneako while entering the arena has gone viral, with viewers insinuating that they ignored the Rumble streamer.

Nico is quite a controversial character, and the reason he started streaming on Rumble is because his YouTube and Twitch accounts were banned due to his vitriolic narratives. He has also been working with the contentious rapper Kanye West and his presidential campaign, which has been linked with alt-right figures.

As people roasted Sneako for the clip of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed supposedly ignoring him, many netizens have hinted that it is because he is a brand risk due to his controversial past. Here are some of the general reactions to the viral video from X.

Others have noted that it was probably not a deliberate case of streamers ignoring him but that they just did not notice him.

While streamers are known for feuding with each other and holding grudges, it is unclear if IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat purposefully ignored the Rumble streamer. That said, Sneako has been hanging out with N3on a lot in the last few weeks, and that dynamic may have caused a rift between him and Kai and Speed, considering they are close to Adin Ross.