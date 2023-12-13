“I’m back working with Ye”: Sneako reveals how he joined Kanye West’s team after getting fired a year ago 

One of the internet's most polemic streamers, Nico "Sneako," recently made major career announcements. During a stream on December 13, the streamer disclosed that he would be rejoining the team of the renowned rapper and popstar Ye (Kanye West). Nico initially collaborated with Ye last year, participating in the Ye24 campaign. However, he was let go due to "creative differences."

Nevertheless, it seems that the streamer has been rehired by the rapper's team, as disclosed by Sneako himself. He announced:

"I’m back working with Ye."

"I'll be joining the team again" - Sneako reveals what his roles will be for Kanye West

Sneako, the renowned streamer known for his controversial content, has successfully reconnected with Kanye West's team, marking his return after a year of being dismissed. He has previously discussed at length his past responsibilities within the creative department and social media for the team.

In his latest stream, he revealed:

"I am back on the team. I am back working with Ye. Finally, a little over a year now. I am excited to announce that I will be joining the team in a couple of different capacities. It's something that I have wanted to do. There's no other job that I am excited to take. Don't really care how much money it is."

He then shed light on his previous stint with the rapper, revealing why he was sacked:

"A little bit over a year, I talked about it before, I was fired last year. I was working in a couple of different capacities, organizing things, working on editing, working on things creatively, politically. It wasn't anything specific but I was on the team and then there were creative differences. Got fired and it was really disappointing."

The streamer further emphasized in his stream that his renewed association stems from his profound passion. He firmly believes that by collaborating with Ye, he can make a significant impact on the world.

He also unveiled a clip that he claims played a pivotal role in his rehiring. In the footage captured during Ye's recent event in Miami, the streamer can be observed singing along to one of Kanye's songs. He said:

"If you wanna see how I got back on, it's literally this clip. It's literally a clip from Sneako Updates (his fan page)."

For those unaware, Kanye West isn't the first big name that Sneako worked with. The streamer first made his name as one of the crew members of popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast".