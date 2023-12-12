Adin Ross and IShowSpeed in disbelief after Kanye West accidentally gets into their van

Popular streamers Adin Ross and Darren "IShowSpeed" found themselves in an unexpected scenario when Kanye West mistakenly boarded the former's Sprinter van (Sprinter) instead of his vehicle. This incident unfolded as the two streamers attended the artist's Rave Live stream event in Miami. While navigating through the car park, it became apparent that Kanye had inadvertently chosen the wrong van for his exit.

Adin and Darren embarked on their first IRL stream in over a year, only to encounter the unexpected challenge of contending with a swarm of people and navigating through the ensuing chaos. This is when Kanye mistakenly boarded their car amidst the confusion.

The situation came to light when someone, possibly a member of Adin's entourage, alerted him to the fact that Kanye had entered his car. IShowSpeed reacted by asking:

"Is that our Sprinter?"

Adin replied:

"I think so."

"Yo Kanye, can I get a picture?" - Adin Ross gets aired by Kanye West after entering the wrong car

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross faced a rather unusual challenge when they, along with their crew, became stranded amid a crowd. This happened while they were attempting to ascertain whether the renowned rapper Kanye West had indeed entered their van or not.

As it turned out, Kanye did, in fact, step into the wrong vehicle, a fact highlighted by those present at the scene. Fortunately, the situation was swiftly resolved as security escorted him to his correct vehicle.

As they moved from one car to the other under the watchful eyes of security, Adin Ross tried his luck by asking Kanye for a picture. He said:

"Yo Kanye, can I get a picture?"

Naturally, Kanye couldn't respond or take a picture. The already crowded environment and the security positioned between the rapper and the streamer had become a barrier during the commotion by then.

Here's what the community said

The clip was quickly shared on various X pages, which went on to garner a multitude of comments from the online community. Here are some notable reactions made there:

Fans react to Adin's attempt at interacting with Kanye West (Image via X/FearedBuck)

Adin has quickly become a rather popular face within the rapping scene. Drake, for instance, has his number and the duo had previously spoken live on stream. Both, of course, are sponsored by Kick/Stake.com.