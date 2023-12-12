"Speed is these kids' role model" - Fans react to Kanye West's son performing IShowSpeed's signature dance move on stage

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has showcased his international status and popularity once again, especially among the young audience. Saint West, the second child of the famed Kanye West and Kim Kadarshian, dropped one of Darren's signature dance moves live on stage during his father's Rave Live Streamed event in Miami.

The footage of the 8-year-old showcasing his dance skills on stage was naturally captured by numerous live attendees and subsequently shared by the well-known online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert). In response to Saint's dance moves, one user on the platform X commented:

"Speed is these kids' role model."

Fans react as Saint West emulates IShowSpeed's dance moves (Image via X/Drama Alert)

Saint West gives his IShowSpeed impersonation during Kanye West show

IShowSpeed has rapidly emerged as one of the most subscribed and widely viewed livestreamers, particularly on YouTube. His popularity, especially among children, is widely known. Notably, the popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr., is also a viewer and has even interacted with him on Snapchat.

Adding to his fanbase, another notable follower of IShowSpeed is Saint West, the 8-year-old son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. This became evident when Saint performed one of Darren's dance moves, particularly featured in his 2021 song Shake. Watch the viral clip here:

It's also worth noting that Saint has previously appeared on one of the YouTuber's streams when both visited Japan to watch a friendly match between Al Nassr and PSG earlier this year. The streamer even took a picture with his young fan and Kim Kadarshian.

What did the fans say?

Despite being only eight years old, Saint has already become a familiar face within the online community, thanks to his super-famous parents. His dance moves today have also garnered numerous reactions online. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to Saint West performing the YouTuber's dance (Image via X/Drama Alert)

Interestingly, this wasn't the only noteworthy clip from Kanye West's event that featured the streamer. Reportedly, the rapper mistakenly took Adin Ross and Darren's (since bother travelled together) Sprinter while exiting.

The entire scene was caught live on Adin's stream on Kick. It's unclear if the rapper managed to return the van to them.