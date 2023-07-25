“Why you got that PSG on?" - IShowSpeed playfully taunts Kim Kardashian's son as they watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action in Japan

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted with her sons, Saint and Psalm, as the three watched Cristiano Ronaldo play against PSG in Japan. As they ventured from Florida, where they watched Lionel Messi in action, YouTuber IShowSpeed caught up with them at the Al-Nassr game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Excitement filled the air as Saint and Psalm, both avid Messi fans, proudly donned their PSG jerseys, paying tribute to their football hero. However, little did they know that their choice of attire would soon catch the attention of an ardent Ronaldo supporter - YouTuber IShowSpeed.

The popular streamer couldn't resist approaching the Kardashian family, who happened to be seated close to his position during the game. He playfully taunted the youngsters, encouraging them to swap their PSG jerseys for Ronaldo's colors (via GOAL):

"Why you got that PSG on? You not a Ronaldo fan? Put that jersey on, bro! You’ve got to put the Ronaldo on."

Kim Kardashian was also approached by IShowSpeed to express her opinion on the long-standing Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. Wisely, she opted not to take sides and replied, "both," making it clear that she appreciates the immense talents and achievements of both legends.

Prior to watching Cristiano Ronaldo play, Kardashian and her sons watched Lionel Messi score a remarkable free-kick goal on his debut for Inter Miami. It was a stunning strike that came at the very end of the match, with the scores level. The playmaker put his MLS side ahead, catapulting them to the top of their group in the Leagues Cup.

PSG pre-season tour kicks off with goal-less draw against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Paris Saint-Germain took on Al-Nassr in a showdown that ended in a goalless draw. The match provided an excellent opportunity for the Parisians' new manager Luis Enrique to assess his new signings' chemistry and offer valuable playing time to some promising young talents.

Noha Lemina emerged as the standout player for the French outfit during the clash, consistently posing a threat to Al-Nassr's defense with his skillful displays on the pitch.

Despite the absence of the prolific Kylian Mbappe from the squad, fans were treated to the sight of his younger brother Ethan Mbappe, who showcased his talents in the second half.

Ronaldo led the charge for Al-Nassr, showing glimpses of his brilliance and creating several promising opportunities to break the deadlock. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma stood firm between the posts, denying Ronaldo and his teammates with impressive saves.