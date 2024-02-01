"Sneako set me up": N3on confronts Sneako over viral call to Adin Ross on stream

On their latest collaborative stream together, Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" confronted Nico "Sneako" on camera, insinuating the latter was the one who made him call Adin Ross recently. For those unaware, clips of Adin Ross hanging up on Rangesh have been going viral on social media, with fans of both streamers resharing it on platforms such as X.

In their latest livestream together, Rangesh put the blame squarely on the Rumble streamer. He claimed the latter forcefully set up the call with Adin Ross, and asked him to take accountability:

"Wait, let me get you a mic, hold on bro. Like chat, dude, Sneako set me up, bro. At least you are taking accountability."

"Don't want to see friends lose their relationship over a girl": Sneako explains why he made N3on call Adin Ross

A clip of popular Kick streamer Adin Ross hanging up on N3on has gone viral. The two content creators were on very friendly terms in the past, but their relationship has soured over the last year, primarily because of Rangesh's former girlfriend Sam Frank. Adin has even called her a cheater on record, and had revealed in October 2023 that he could not associate with N3on anymore due to the company he keeps.

In the clip, Ross can be seen hanging up the call while streaming; he later went on to claim that the "damage has been done." Naturally, it garnered a lot of traction on social media, with people commenting on their relationship and how it had deteriorated over time.

Readers should note that N3on has recently announced having broken up with his girlfriend Sam Frank, and that may have motivated him to call up Adin Ross. Furthermore, Sneako has admitted that he set the call up on purpose, but had no intention of it backfiring. He explained that he did not want the Kick streamers to not be friends because of a girl:

"I didn't set you up- I thought it was going to be okay. I don't want to see friends lose their relationship over a girl. But it's not my business getting between stuff like that."

N3on accepted the premise, clearly indicating that he wants to put the feud with Adin Ross to bed, but chided the Rumble streamer for doing it on livestream:

"That's something that should be done off-camera. He is taking accountability chat, you can't be mad at him. Oh, they are already mad."

Sneako appeared to be taking all the blame and the fallout, saying that he understood why people would be mad:

"I mean, yeah. I understand it completely."

Fans had a lot to say, but a majority of the people took the opportunity to troll N3on. Here are some general reactions to the clip of him and Sneako talking:

It is unclear whether Adin Ross will try to mend his relationship with N3on, especially since he has been talking about how bad things are between them for a while now. In December 2023, he claimed that the bridges between them had already been burnt.