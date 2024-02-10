"Fair play": KSI praises Sneako for fighting MMA star Sean Strickland

Controversial Rumble star Nico "Sneako" recently got into the ring with mixed martial artist Sean Strickland, and the matchup went as expected, with the streamer having to tap out as soon as the UFC professional landed several well-placed punches on him.

However, popular YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Olajide "KSI" praised Sneako for having the courage to fight Strickland. In a post replying to a clip of the bout, KSI wrote that while he had his differences with the content creator, he respected the fact that he chose to take on a professional:

"I know me and Sneako have out differences, but fair play for actually taking that ass whoopin"

"Not bad against a UFC champion": Viewers react to Sneako fighting Sean Strickland

Influencer boxing has become very popular in recent years, with many streamers dipping their toes into professional MMA and boxing events. KSI is arguably the most famous content creator in the boxing world. His fight with Tommy Fury caused quite a stir, especially after the decision was appealed by the YouTuber's team.

Live streamers have also started getting into the sport, with Adin Ross using his platform on Kick to organize content creator-led events in the past.

Sneako has been getting into boxing over the last couple of weeks, having streamed some training sessions that he did with Kick star N3on.

The Rumble star met up with Sean Strickland on February 9, 2024. Despite the huge gap in experience and skill, the two fought it out on camera, and the bout ended with the content creator getting beat up.

While the fight may not have gone his way, the streamer is being praised by viewers for not running away from a matchup with someone of Strickland's stature. One viewer shared pictures of the damage done to the internet personality's face and noted that he had done well considering the circumstances.

Many users noted that despite Strickland clearly being better, he could not knock out his opponent, who had no experience in professional fighting.

KSI has recently been trying to get back into streaming, but his first YouTube broadcast caused quite a stir after his IP got leaked. To the disappointment of fans, the British internet personality had to end the livestream early.