Adin Ross doubles down on his belief that iPhones were invented in the 1980s

Kick streamer Adin Ross garnered attention on social media after a video went viral in which he expressed his belief that Apple iPhones were invented in the 1980s and 1990s. On September 3, 2025, X user @shitpost_2049 shared an 11-second video from Adin Ross' collaboration with Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; and Felix &quot;xQc&quot; to raise funds for the most subscribed YouTuber's TeamWater philanthropic project.In the video, the Florida native shared his opinions that iPhones &quot;were out&quot; in the '90s and the '80s, saying:&quot;You guys think that the iPhones are the latest technology? The iPhone was out in the 90s and the 80s. We've got crazier s**t now.&quot;During a livestream on September 4, 2025, the Kick streamer reacted to the clip, which has since received over 3.6 million views and more than 100,000 likes. While doubling down on his belief that government officials had access to Apple's smartphones &quot;way before&quot; the general public, Adin Ross stated:&quot;Dude! Okay, listen, guys, I'm doubling down! If you guys genuinely believe that the iPhone wasn't created for the government or the higher-ups before the public had, you're a re*ard and a moron. How do you not believe that? How do you guys actually not believe that? You guys just think that the public is going to have things before the actual people above the, like, are you guys actually dumb?&quot;Adin Ross wants to &quot;break the cycle&quot; about a white van being associated with &quot;kidnapping&quot;During the same Kick livestream on September 4, 2025, Adin Ross was going through listings of used Ford E-Series Econoline vans from 2011 and 2014. His attention was drawn to a live viewer who described the vehicle as the &quot;kidnapping van.&quot;Expressing his intention to &quot;break the cycle&quot; about Ford E-Series being associated with &quot;kidnapping,&quot; Ross said:&quot;Who can sell me one of these? 'Dude, that's the literal kidnapping van.' Okay. I'm going to break this standard. Everyone thinks these vans are creepy. Guess what I'm going to do? I have a really, really good IRL stream. I want to drive around in this van, open up the doors, and give out money. I want to break the cycle. Okay?&quot;In other streamer news, Kai Cenat reacted to Drake's ICEMAN EPISODE 3, calling it &quot;a**&quot; and a &quot;waste of his time.&quot;