"Stupid de-platforming initiative": HasanAbi responds after being accused of doxing prominent political commentators

Twitch star Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has responded after being accused of doxing prominent political commentators live on stream. For context, on September 2, 2025, a clip surfaced on X, showing HasanAbi reacting to YouTuber BadEmpanada's video. In it, BadEmpanada accused Steven &quot;Destiny's&quot; followers or &quot;oribiters&quot; of contributing to Progressive Victory (PV), a Political Action Committee (PAC).While name-dropping multiple political commentators and sharing BadEmpanada's X post allegedly showing their personal information during his Just Chatting broadcast, HasanAbi said:&quot;Dillon Burns, Hunter Avallone, Hutch, Destiny's own personal chef, like, this is what happened. This is what took place. Okay. And the pack actually did, unironically, raise a bunch of money off of, like, people who thought that they were giving money to a political action committee that was going to go around and, you know, do door-knocking camps, which they did...&quot;On September 5, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a one-minute-41-second video in which HasanAbi responded to the doxing allegations. He said:&quot;Stupid de-platforming initiative, claiming that I was actually doxing people looking at the FEC filings, myself included, because I have looked at my own FEC filings as well on this broadcast, which is publicly available data, that actually doesn't show the full identity or the full f**king addresses of people... is not doxing. Never been doxing.&quot;The Turkish-American personality then stated that a &quot;big part&quot; of his Twitch streams revolves around showing people's &quot;open secrets&quot;:&quot;A big part of this broadcast revolves around going on open secrets, which is the website that BadEmpanada was using. Okay? Ironically enough, these guys aren't even mad at BadEmpanada for making the video, but more so mad at me, for not only responding to the video, but also adding additional information about this organization that I knew.&quot;HasanAbi says people are accusing him of doxing to &quot;farm drama and clout&quot;HasanAbi continued, saying the recent allegations about him doxing other political commentators were made by people seeking to &quot;farm drama and clout&quot;:&quot;That probably allows you to understand that this is not really a sincere fear that people have about doxing or whatever. But instead, it's just to use as an opportunity to f**king farm some drama and clout. But notion, that like, Destiny was not heavily involved with the Progressive Victory is, of course, incorrect. He himself has admitted that he was playing a formative role in Progressive Victory and all the stuff.&quot;On September 4, 2025, Twitch streamer Hutch claimed to have reported HasanAbi to Twitch for &quot;blatant violation&quot; of the platform's terms of service after he allegedly doxed him on stream.