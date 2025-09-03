HasanAbi accused of allegedly doxing and sharing personal information of political commentators

On August 27, 2025, Twitch-based political commentator, Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker, reacted to a YouTube video from BadEmpanada, who creates videos on &quot;history, politics, society &amp; culture.&quot; The video featured an allegation suggesting that certain members of streamer Steven &quot;Destiny's&quot; community made donations to Progressive Victory (PV), a Political Action Committee (PAC).For context, a recent investigation against PV discovered that its bulk of financial activity and staffing was routed through a separate 501(c)(4) nonprofit, Progressive Victory Action, which was not disclosed as an affiliated entity in FEC filings.Essentially, BadEmpanada called out Destiny's community members, or &quot;orbiters,&quot; for allegedly contributing to PV and condoning its failure to disclose a related party:&quot;Yes. If you look through Progressive Victory's public filings, it's got tons of payouts to Zionist Destiny orbiters. Among them: Dylan Burns, Hunter Avallone, Hutch, and DESTINY'S OWN PERSONAL CHEF.&quot;The post featured certain details of the three Destiny supporters, including their city, state, and ZIP code, along with the donation transaction details.HasanAbi showcased BadEmpanada's post against Destiny (with whom he has been in a long-standing online feud) and proceeded to further call out the Destiny supporters involved:&quot;Dillon Burns, Hunter Avallone, Hutch, Destiny's own personal chef, like, this is what happened, this is what took place. Okay. And the pack actually did, like unironically, raise a bunch of money off people who thought that they were giving money to a political action committee that was going to go around and do door-knocking camps, which they did...&quot;When Hutch caught word of the streamer's reaction, he took to X and accused Piker of doxing:&quot;...there's a partial doxx of several creators in the video he is reacting to. Just plastered on his screen as he lobs these insane accusations.&quot;Others, like LivestreamFail X community member, @Ignignokt_DGAF, reposted HasanAbi's reaction and said:&quot;Hasan doxxing/sharing the personal information of other political content creators, including their full names, city, state, and zip code.&quot;Hutch reacts to HasanAbi's BadEmpanada video reviewHutch initially called out Piker for making baseless accusations:&quot;Here's Hasan 2 days ago watching a Bad Empanada vid on stream that alleges I was paid through Progressive Victory PAC to do Zionist propaganda and make Destiny look good. Completely fabricated claim. Based on NOTHING. He agreed with and expanded on these claims to his audience.&quot;He also cited Twitch's rules and claimed that Hasan's reaction goes against the platform's community guidelines:&quot;I mean, what he did very blatantly violates Twitch’s TOS on doxxing lol.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross characterized HasanAbi as &quot;literally a terrorist&quot; and advocated for his deportation from the United States.