"He is literally a terrorist": Adin Ross advocates for HasanAbi's deportation from America

One of Twitch's premier political commentators, Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker, has consistently maintained a contentious relationship with Kick star, Adin Ross. Most recently, Ross suggested that Piker was a &quot;terrorist&quot; and that he shouldn't be &quot;banned&quot; from America. These events transpired during an August 18, 2025, stream, where Adin responded to Hasan's comments against him.For context, Piker called out Adin Ross for taking time to advocate for Palestine amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict. Later, he challenged his viewers to ask streamers like Ross and xQc about their stances on the conflict:&quot;Ask them what their position is on Israel-Palestine.&quot;Ross responded, saying:&quot;I think if you're a human being with a heart, you should know that Israel-Palestine sh*t is f**ked up, and you should know that anybody with innocence getting hurt... and I've stood on this for years, that's how I stand on it, bro, it's wrong what's goin' on over there.&quot;Notably, Adin's support for Palestine can be seen with &quot;Free Palestine&quot; messages dating back to late 2023.The streamer's frustration with HasanAbi continued to grow as he reacted, and at one point, he went all out, calling for Piker's deportation:&quot;Let's ban him from America! Yo, I ain't gon' lie, he is literally a terrorist. Yo, bro, please, can we ban him from America? I will get a poll signed. I guarantee everyone will sign it. He sucks!.. #deportHasan... If I see Trump, I'm actually asking him (Laughs).&quot;Adin Ross claims HasanAbi &quot;entertained&quot; the idea of partnering with KickHasanAbi has consistently been critical of the Stake-backed streaming platform, Kick. In early August 2025, he condemned the platform as having &quot;created an entire generation of s**theads.&quot;In his recent broadcast, Adin Ross mentioned that there was a point in time when Piker deliberated the idea of making a Kick transition:&quot;('I think he was also saying you were begging for a Kick contract when they started, which is the most braindead revision of events I've ever heard,' said Hasan while reading a viewer comment). Hasan, on my mom and dad's life, you were. Don't do that, 'cuz I can't throw certain people under the bus.&quot;Adin went on to say that he has &quot;no reason to lie&quot; and claimed that HasanAbi was seriously considering the prospect of streaming on Kick:&quot;I got no reason to lie. On my life, you were entertaining this contract 'bout coming to Kick in the beginning, don't lie... and guess what, you would've taken the 'crypto money from Stake.'&quot;