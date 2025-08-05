Adin Ross says his family is "very mad" at him after he voiced support for Palestine

Kick megastar Adin Ross recently touched on the Israel-Palestine conflict, mentioning how his recent pro-Palestinian comments may have caused some familial trouble. It should be noted that Ross is of Jewish heritage, and on August 4, 2025, he mentioned how his &quot;family&quot; and &quot;friends&quot; were upset about him wearing a keffiyeh or a &quot;Palestinian scarf&quot; as he called it.For context, on July 25, Adin received the keffiyeh along with a Palestine flag during a P.O. box opening segment, live on stream. He then proceeded to drape it around his neck, saying:&quot;Free Palestine, I stand with my people, everyone in my chat, I stand with y'all.&quot;Fast forward to August 4, and he claimed that his friends and family did not take too kindly to his support for Palestine:&quot;You guys know, like, family, friends are very mad at me right now for the Palestinian scarf. They saw a clip of me holding up the Palestinian scarf. So mad at me. I'm not even joking, bro. I was, like, 'Are you good?' It was just sad, bro, motherf**kers really, like... that sh*t was crazy, clear problem goin' on in the world... we're all for world peace.&quot;Overall, the streamer suggested that the backlash he received was unwarranted or &quot;crazy,&quot; and proceeded to advocate for world peace.Looking at other instances of Adin Ross' support for PalestineJuly 2025 wasn't the first time Adin Ross expressed his advocacy for the Palestinian people. Records of supportive comments can be seen as early as late 2023.More recently, on June 30, 2025, he encouraged YouTuber and boxer Adam Saleh to step into the ring, representing Palestine:&quot;I want you to walk out with a Palestinian flag, I want you to rep whatever you want.&quot;On June 14, in a stream alongside Rangesh &quot;N3on,&quot; Ross showed support for the Muslim community:&quot;You all matter. [N3on] is my Muslim brother right here, I don't f**k with at all what's goin' on, yes, I'm Jewish, I take accountability for them. It's f**ked up, I'm sorry.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross stated that he has been provided with a substantial budget for his upcoming streamer awards show, emphasizing that it will be &quot;non-biased and non-stupid.&quot;