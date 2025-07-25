What is Adin Ross' new P.O. Box address?

Kick streamer, businessman, and multi-millionaire Adin Ross recently announced that he'd be conducting weekly on-stream P.O. Box openings. These segments are not uncommon within the streaming space. In the past, popular creators, including Kai Cenat, Plaqueboymax, Jasontheween, and more, have been known to make P.O. Box openings a recurring event in order to build fan interaction.The process essentially involves the streamer opening up packages and letters sent by viewers or brands while the chatbox reacts. Now, following his shift to a $25.5 million, 10‑acre luxury estate in Davie, Florida, Ross seems to have created a new P.O. Box address for his mail:&quot;My new P.O. Box Address Ship to Adin Ross. If you want to send it to anyone else, just put their name also. Example (Adin Ross Cuffem). I'll do a PO box opening once every week on stream. Shirt Size - Large, Pants Size - Medium, Shoe size US10 Mens, PO Box Address: 1870 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Weston, FL 33326 United States APT # 266228.&quot;Looking at Adin Ross's first P.O. Box opening at his new Miami homeAs of this writing, Ross has broadcast his first P.O. Box opening segment at his new house on July 25, 2025.During the stream, he received a range of gifts, including clothing items, gaming controllers, heartfelt letters, and prank items. Notably, Ross urged his audience to send him more clothes, especially because he never purchases garments himself:&quot;Send me all of your clothes, guys. I don't wear... I don't buy clothes. So, if y'all send me clothes, I'm going to wear all your sh*t.&quot;The segment wrapped up in under 30 minutes and featured his associates, streamers Konvy and Citrus.In other news, Adin and Twitch streamer RaKai’s conflict ignited on July 22, 2025, when the latter accused the former's fanbase, the &quot;AR Loyals,&quot; of orchestrating DDoS attacks during IRL streams. Ross denied the accusation, prompting an emotional fallout.