Adin Ross and RaKai's feud explained as Twitch streamer seemingly cries during their call

Twitch streamer RaKai, also known as &quot;2xRaKai,&quot; entered the mainstream broadcasting space after he was introduced as Kai Cenat's &quot;son&quot; during the infamous Mafiathon 2 subathon, where he played a pivotal role. Since then, the 16-year-old has developed, becoming a prominent creator. From joining the Clover Boys to now feuding with Kick's Adin Ross, the streamer is all over the news.His back-and-forth with Ross began on July 22, 2025, following allegations that the former made against the latter, claiming that Adin's fan community, the &quot;AR Loyals,&quot; conducted a series of DDoS attacks against streamers, disrupting their IRL streams.Ross responded, defending his audience:&quot;So, RaKai, let's talk about it, bro... There's a difference... Doxxing is pretty much where you leak personal information, DDoSing is kinda what you're talking about. Now, RaKai, why the f**k would I go out of my way, or my community go out of their away, to DDoS a stream? I use Toolkit... This whole DDoS sh*t was happening way before Kai went on stream and said what he said and before I went back..&quot;Now, things seem to have escalated during Adin Ross's Kick stream a day after he addressed the 16-year-old. On July 23, 2025, Ross's regular review of his Discord community featured posts alleging that RaKai possessed an alternate X account, @certified50971, where he supposedly called out his fellow streamers, namely, IShowSpeed and Cuffem.RaKai reportedly referred to Cuffem as a &quot;p**sy&quot; for mocking his grandmother and also criticized IShowSpeed for allegedly making a baby cry.Additionally, @certified50971 reportedly follows a series of OnlyF*ns and model accounts on X, ultimately leading Adin to call the Twitch streamer a &quot;p*rn addict&quot; multiple times while playing some Counter Strike 2 with the likes of streamers Cheesur, Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; and Trainwreckstv:&quot;Bro! RaKai, get out of my chat, you p*rn addict!&quot;Referencing the Toolkit DDoS attacks, Adin Ross jokingly claimed that the Twitch streamer was &quot;doxxing&quot; him as his stream lagged out for a moment:&quot;Sorry, RaKai's doxxing me.&quot;Soon after, the 16-year-old himself contacted Ross, speaking seemingly with a trembling tone:&quot;Yo! ('Yo, King,' said the Twitch streamer) Yo! I'm on stream ('Why you talking crazy, bro?') Hello?&quot;The line then disconnected, and soon after, users in his chat suggested that Ross's on-stream comments may have incited an emotional reaction from RaKai, which caused Adin to say that he felt &quot;bad&quot; about the situation:&quot;(Reading chat) 'You made him cry,' Ha! I can't! Hey, re*ards, leave me the f**k alone! Alright, I'm checking up on him. I feel bad, bro. Damn, Cheesur.&quot;Trainwreckstv shares his take on Adin Ross and RaKai's feud34-year-old Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv&quot; responded to Adin after he said that he felt bad about his position with RaKai, saying that he &quot;didn't do anything wrong.&quot; Additionally, he suggested that there were some &quot;inconsistent standards&quot; within the streaming community, claiming that certain individuals choose what to be upset about:&quot;Me and Kai are cool. I'm cool with all these guys, however, there are some inconsistent standards being set here okay? Your jokes, I don't think none of them... 'Oh, we doxxed the Toolkit,' that's not talking crazy, respectfully ('Yeah! I know it's not!,' said Adin). People are picking and choosing... ('What to be mad at.') Yeah, you can't pretend to be mad at that and let 90% of the sh*t fly.&quot;Overall, Train felt like Adin Ross was being held to different standards as compared to some of his Twitch contemporaries.In other news, Kai Cenat accused Adin Ross' manager, Taav, of using the N-word and criticized the Kick streamer's community as being racist.