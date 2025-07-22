Kick streamer Adin Ross recently responded to certain comments made by his Twitch contemporaries, namely Max &quot;Plaqueboymax,&quot; Jason &quot;Jasontheween,&quot; and RaKai. The drama specifically revolves around Ross' community members, dubbed the &quot;AR Loyals,&quot; or &quot;ARL&quot; for short, hacking into streamers' real-life broadcasts, while manipulating the IRL Toolkit software.For context, the IRL Toolkit is a cloud-powered streaming service that places a hosted OBS server between your streaming device and platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, etc. Streamers typically use Android phones, like a Samsung, to facilitate this process.On July 21, 2025, Adin Ross came across posts levelling claims that the AR Loyals attempted Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on Toolkits to disrupt popular creators' streams. Ross responded, visibly frustrated, while he defended his fans:&quot;I realized today that you guys really are the best community. I'll tell y'all right now. Scrolling through Twitter, lookin' at ret*rds trying to call me out for sh*t and call you guys out for sh*t, it's so funny. These guys just think I'm gonna sell you guys out like I did tryna get unbanned on Twitch... who do these ret*rds think they are, bro?&quot;RaKai, who was seemingly affected by these alleged attacks, spoke on the situation and questioned ARL's motivation:&quot;It honestly gets to a f**king point, when your community really takes the time outta their day and doxx the IRL Toolkit.&quot;Adin Ross responded, correcting the 16-year-old for his use of the word &quot;doxx,&quot; while also defending himself, and questioning why his community would go after other streamers when he himself used the IRL Toolkit software.&quot;So, RaKai, let's talk about it, bro... There's a difference... Doxxing is pretty much where you leak personal information, DDoSing is kinda what you're talking about. Now, RaKai, why the f**k would I go out of my way, or my community go out of they're way, to DDoS a stream? I use Toolkit... This whole DDoS sh*t was happening way before Kai went on stream and said what he said and before I went back...&quot;Additionally, he claimed that these attacks happened before his drama involving Twitch megastar Kai Cenat, and that the two events were unrelated.FaZe's Plaqueboymax and Jasontheween speak on recent stream disruptions potentially linked to Adin Ross' communityWhile reviewing posts within his Discord community, Adin Ross came across a supercut of the DDoS allegations against the AR Loyals. One particular clip in the edit featured FaZe Clan's Jasontheween, who is currently on a massive IRL event, touring Japan with Sakura Shymko.During day one of the event, Jason's stream faced difficulties staying online, and in response, he echoed a rumor he had heard about Ross's community being involved:&quot;You know what someone told me, AR Loyals are DDoSing the Toolkit because of Kai.&quot;Adin Ross reacted to part of this clip and seemingly was taken aback after hearing Jason's comment:&quot;Bro, c'mon Jason, you too?! Why can't motherf**kers stay in their own lane, bro? Why the f**k?! Why would we do that? Jason, I didn't know you spoke about it too. What the f**k?.. I just don't understand, I use Toolkit!... I’m not gonna crash out 'cause is just like what are they doing it for... y'all don’t stay in you’re lane.&quot;Jason's fellow Clan member Plaqueboymax, who just recently concluded his return IRL stream event, a dating show titled In Too Deep 2, spoke on some trouble he faced during the show's broadcast:&quot;Imma tell y'all why the [stream is] down, it's crazy, it's low-key some bullsh*t, it gotta deal with some sh*t that happened yesterday, and ni**as are basically [DDoSing] Toolkit and taking the servers down.&quot;Considering that this comment came soon after Adin and Kai's online back-and-forth, Max is likely referring to the AR Loyals' alleged actions.In other news, Adin Ross has announced plans to introduce his girlfriend during an upcoming livestream.