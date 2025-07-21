Adin Ross opens up about his plans to reveal his girlfriend on livestream

Kick star Adin Ross has announced that he will officially be debuting his girlfriend Isa in future broadcasts on the platform. During a stream on July 20, 2025, Adin Ross described his plan to slowly introduce Isa to his audience on Kick through gaming and IRL broadcasts.Revealing that the first broadcast featuring Isa would involve the pair playing Minecraft together, Adin Ross said:&quot;Chat, I spoke with Isa, she wants to ease into it. She said she first wants to do Minecraft. Minecraft, alright?... Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. It's happening. It's happening.&quot;&quot;We're going to ease into it&quot;: Adin Ross describes plans to debut his girlfriend Isa on his Kick channelAdin Ross is known for often featuring his partners on his livestreams, having previously hosted broadcasts featuring his girlfriends. One of the first partners to make an appearance alongside him online is Stacey Gould, with the two meeting through the Monkey app. Stacey became the inspiration for Adin Ross' now-defunct streamer collective called the Stacey Step Bros (SSB).His second official girlfriend was Pamela Gheriafi, also known as Pamibaby, who is a well-established TikTok and Instagram content creator. In 2024, the streamer made an appearance alongside Kick streamer Siomani &quot;Demisux,&quot; however, the pair was never officially confirmed to be dating.Now, Adin Ross aims to gently introduce his new girlfriend, Isa, to his Kick audience through a Minecraft broadcast and an IRL broadcast. He also revealed plans about another prospective broadcast that will feature him, Cameron &quot;Cuffem,&quot; and the latter's former partner, Jayne:&quot;No, no, no. It's going to happen, chat. We're going to ease into it. Alright? We're going to ease into it. We'll start with Minecraft, then IRL... And guys, the third or fourth one, Adin, Cuffem, Jayne, Isa, bang!&quot;In other news, Adin Ross' manager, Taav Cooperman, recently became involved in a controversy after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat accused him of using the N-word during a conversation over the phone.