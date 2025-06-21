How old is Sakura Shymko? Kyedae's sister's age, online career, and more explored

On June 18, 2025, FaZe Clan's Jason "Jasontheween" broke personal records with a 118,000-plus concurrent live viewership during a Streamer Prom livestream. The main driver behind this popularity was his date, Sakura Shymko, a Twitch streamer who also happens to be Kyedae's sister. With Shymko's help, Jason reached number 9 on Twitch's most active subscribers list.

As of writing, Sakura is 20 years old and was born on March 24, 2005. Jason, on the other hand, is a year older, born on May 9, 2004. Both are active Twitch Partners, but have different streaming styles. Shymko frequently orbits the Valorant circuit, especially considering Kyedae and former professional player for the Sentinels, Tyson "TenZ," have been long-time partners.

Like Jason, Shymko attained her peak in terms of live viewership on prom night, peaking at 38,348 concurrent live viewers. Currently, she holds about 222,000 followers on Twitch. In terms of active subscriptions, she is almost at the 10,000 mark, creating another personal milestone.

This article will look into Sakura's growth and rise to popularity as an up-and-coming streamer.

Tracking Sakura Shymko’s rapid rise in the streaming world

Clips and stream Videos On Demand (VODs) of Sakura hanging around with her big sister and TenZ can be traced back to 2020, and a majority of her initial buzz came from her on-stream appearances with TenZ and Kyedae.

Shymko made her Twitch debut in April 2021, and since then, her content has primarily focused on Valorant. In fact, 34 out of her last 35 streams have been categorized under the game's section. The exception in this case is her latest stream, which took place on Streamer Prom night. This became her most popular stream of all time and led to the creation of "Jakura."

In the incidents leading up to the night, Jasontheween offered invites to the likes of Cinna, Pokimane, Fuslie, and ExtraEmily to be his date for prom. After multiple rejections, Jason set his sights on Sakura and made a song for her. The move worked, and the next day, she hopped on a flight to Los Angeles, and the two prepared for their date.

While most of the date went well, tragedy struck about five hours into this stream. During an interaction with Jason's cameraman Jawhn, Shymko mentioned that the "J" initial on her nail stood for Jawhn rather than Jason.

This visibly affected the FaZe Clan member when he found out. This moment sparked a series of "Jakura is over" posts online, leaving certain "parasocial" fans upset about the situation.

Overall, Jason clarified later on that he and Sakura were fine, and encouraged the internet to refrain from getting too involved, and especially to stop sending "death threats" to the couple.

