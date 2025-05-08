"Turning a new page in the book": TenZ opens up on Twitch stream about leaving Sentinels 

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Modified May 08, 2025 19:29 GMT
TenZ speaks on the next chapter in his career (Images via @tenzofficial/Instagram)
Tyson "TenZ" seems to be turning a new leaf in his professional career after a four-year stint with Sentinels, a North American esports organization. The streamer moved over to the organization from Cloud 9 in 2021 and signed a contract for a reported $1.25 million transfer fee. With Sentinels, Tyson would go on to win major Valorant tournaments, including Masters Reykjavik in 2021 and Masters Madrid in 2024.

On May 8, 2025, TenZ officially announced his recent departure from Sentinels during a livestream, marking this point as "turning a new page in the book":

"I am officially not contractually with Sentinels anymore. Obviously, it might come as a shock to a few. Yeah, I mean, turning a new page in the book you know?"
The streamer then spoke on his "family"-like relationship with his fellow team members and the awards they've won together:

"Like obviously, Sentinels has been f*cking family for my entire duration in Valorant, I've had some of the most amazing memories.. we won a couple trophies, I'm still going to have the Sentinels bias..."

Over the years, big names in the esports and streaming industry have graced Sentinels' rosters. The Valorant squad has seen the likes of Jay "sinatraa" Won, Shazeb "ShahZam," Jared "zombs," Rahul "curry," and many more play on international stages alongside TenZ.

TenZ labelled Sentinels "the best North American organization," and mentioned that even though he's leaving, he would "always support" the company and its players:

"I'll always support them, both the players and the organization I will say, straight up, I haven't been with many organizations, but I know for a fact that Sentinels is hands down the best North American organization that you could be a part of."
"Exciting stuff coming up": TenZ touches on his plans after leaving Sentinels

Although his departure is official, Tyson didn't completely write off the idea of creating Sentinels content, especially considering he still has access to the organization's office:

"We are a f**king family, and even now still... they didn't take my keys from the office, I'm pretty sure I could still show up to the office and we can still do like content... I'm friends with all the guys... It's a new page in the book."
After a viewer asked him about what's next, TenZ hinted at "exciting" projects on the horizon, but also stated that for now, he'd be focusing on a "solo" path:

"('Are you staying solo for a while?', a viewer in chat asked) Uhh, I mean like, I do have some really exciting stuff coming up, very very exciting stuff so... we'll see that then, but for now, it's solo dolo."
In other news, Valorant Mobile is reportedly set to feature two brand-new maps that are not available on the PC version.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Niladri Roy
