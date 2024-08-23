"No regrets, just vibes"- Sentinels' TenZ on his biggest takeaways from the entire season and Valorant Champions 2024 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2024 is in its final stretch. After a long couple of weeks filled with intense matches, only three teams have made it to the arena. These teams are now only a few matches away from getting themselves the title of world champion for this season.

Day 16 ended with a matchup between Americas' number four seed, Sentinels, and EMEA's number three seed, Team Heretics. The Bo3 (Best-of-three) series went the distance with both teams scoring wins on their own map picks. However, it was eventually Team Heretics who took control on the decider map, Abyss, and closed the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Sentinels' TenZ, during which the latter said:

Trending

"No regrets, just vibes"

Sentinels' TenZ talks about his biggest takeaways from Valorant Champions 2024 and the entire season

Expand Tweet

Sentinels made a massive comeback in 2024 as its new roster was able to quickly make its way to the top. The team was able to not only win the first event, Kickoff, but it also went on to earn the title of Masters Madrid champions. While their later records in the regional event were underwhelming, Sentinels was still considered quite a threat going into Valorant Champions 2024.

The team made a phenomenal run in the lower brackets of both the Group Stage and the Playoffs to earn their way into the top four at the event. However, in their match against Team Heretics, they were unable to give their best on the decider map, Abyss, and hence lost the series.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Sentinels' TenZ to ask him about his biggest takeaways from the entire event and the 2024 season. Here's what he said:

"I mean overall for the 2024 season, I am super proud of the team, the rest of the guys put a lot of hard work that we put in (for) what we were able to do in Madrid and also Kickoff. Sad that it didn't end up in a first place here at champs but you know what it's better than my last appearance here at champs. So that's all that matters to me. No regrets, just vibes."

Expand Tweet

With this defeat, Sentinels have been eliminated from the competition. They will secure fourth place in the event.

Check out these other exclusives from the event:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback