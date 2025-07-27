  • home icon
  Adin Ross claims he is purchasing a private island for a 72 hour-long broadcast

Adin Ross claims he is purchasing a private island for a 72 hour-long broadcast

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:50 GMT
Adin Ross claims he is in the process of purchasing an island to host a special event in the coming months (Image via AdinRoss/Kick)
Adin Ross claims he is in the process of purchasing an island to host a special event in the coming months (Image via AdinRoss/Kick)

Kick streaming star Adin Ross recently claimed that he is in the process of buying a private island to host a special livestreaming event there. The streamer made the revelation during his second day of the No-Zempic Fat Camp Kick broadcast held on July 26, 2025.

Talking about the three-day-long non-stop broadcast he is planning to host at the island itself, Adin Ross said:

"Nah, so... You like these production sh**... The next one we doing, the next event is... I'm in the process of actually buying a private island. So, we're going to do 72 hours out on the private island."

Adin Ross announces he will be hosting a three-day-long event on a private island

also-read-trending Trending

Adin Ross is currently hosting a Fat Camp on Kick, which involves the streamer bringing together individuals who are overweight with the aim of helping them lose weight through various physical activities and games. One of the major aspects of the camp is its stance against the utilization of Ozempic, a blood sugar level management drug often prescribed and used for weight loss.

During the second day of his Fat Camp broadcast, which also featured FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy," Adin Ross revealed that he was in the process of purchasing and readying a private island to host a special event in the coming months. He stated:

"I'm not going to say too much, but it's going to come very soon. Next couple of months. We're building the island right now."

In other news, Adin Ross recently commented on former Kick streamer and friend Rangesh "N3on's" livestreaming deal with Twitch. Typically, streamers are provided a 50-50 split for their revenue on the platform. However, N3on has been provided a 70-30 split in his favor as part of the special deal. Despite this, Adin Ross seemed less than impressed, and chastised the deal during a Kick broadcast.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
