"70-30 is still r*pe": Adin Ross comments on N3on's livestreaming deal with Twitch

Following Rangesh &quot;N3on&quot; Singh's transition to Twitch, Kick's Adin Ross reacted to clips from the streamer's latest broadcast on the platform, criticizing the former's mention of a 70-30 creator split. For context, this deal, exclusive to qualifying creators, offers them 70% of the net subscription revenue rather than the standard 50-50 split. Ross expressed disapproval of this policy in a recent stream.On July 23, 2025, Ross reacted to a clip of N3on saying that he's &quot;rich&quot; after a viewer gifted subscriptions in his chat:&quot;Thank you for the gifted... Oh my God, I'm rich! I'm f**king rich! And I got the 70-30, I said it. Do something, I said it, I leaked our contract. I got a 70-30. Let's f**king go!&quot;Adin then paused the clip and shared his thoughts on the 70-30 split, mentioning that such a deal exploits the creator:&quot;It makes me mad because a 70-30 is still r*pe. Like, chat, if you think about it, that's what I was arguing with somebody about Twitch.&quot;After some viewers suggested that he was upset about Rangesh's transition, he wished his fellow streamer the best and mentioned that N3on would continue streaming on Kick, from a gambling perspective:&quot;Nah, I'm not mad at all, if N3on's happy, I don't give a f**k. I hope N3on actually kills it over there. He's still going to be gambling on Kick.&quot;&quot;Every streamer should have a 90-10&quot;: Adin Ross shares his thoughts on N3on's Twitch partnershipAdin Ross, who happens to own equity in Kick, claimed that Twitch's policies, under the 70-30 split, meant that the platform would take &quot;a percentage&quot; of the streamer's advertisement or brand deal:&quot;Every streamer should have a 90-10... They say, 'Aw, 70-30,' and take a maximum ad deal, and then they take a percentage of your ad deal. Bro, that's what happened with me and everyone else.&quot;Kick, on the other hand, offers creators 95% of subscription revenue, which is largely attributed to payment‑processing costs. Creators receive approximately $4.75 per $5 sub on the platform. In mid-2023, Ed Craven, Kick's CEO, mentioned that the split would remain and form an integral part of Kick's creator relationship:&quot;One thing that should definitely never be touched is the sub split... We don't think that a platform, a platform that simply curates other people's content, deserves the right to take a split from people's revenue.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross and RaKai's recent online feud seemingly ended with the latter in tears.