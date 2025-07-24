  • home icon
  "70-30 is still r*pe": Adin Ross comments on N3on's livestreaming deal with Twitch

"70-30 is still r*pe": Adin Ross comments on N3on's livestreaming deal with Twitch

By Vishnu Menon
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:49 GMT
Adin reacts to N3on becoming a part of the Twitch family (Image via YouTube/Adin Live)
Adin reacts to N3on becoming a part of the Twitch family (Image via YouTube/Adin Live)

Following Rangesh "N3on" Singh's transition to Twitch, Kick's Adin Ross reacted to clips from the streamer's latest broadcast on the platform, criticizing the former's mention of a 70-30 creator split. For context, this deal, exclusive to qualifying creators, offers them 70% of the net subscription revenue rather than the standard 50-50 split. Ross expressed disapproval of this policy in a recent stream.

On July 23, 2025, Ross reacted to a clip of N3on saying that he's "rich" after a viewer gifted subscriptions in his chat:

"Thank you for the gifted... Oh my God, I'm rich! I'm f**king rich! And I got the 70-30, I said it. Do something, I said it, I leaked our contract. I got a 70-30. Let's f**king go!"
Adin then paused the clip and shared his thoughts on the 70-30 split, mentioning that such a deal exploits the creator:

"It makes me mad because a 70-30 is still r*pe. Like, chat, if you think about it, that's what I was arguing with somebody about Twitch."

After some viewers suggested that he was upset about Rangesh's transition, he wished his fellow streamer the best and mentioned that N3on would continue streaming on Kick, from a gambling perspective:

"Nah, I'm not mad at all, if N3on's happy, I don't give a f**k. I hope N3on actually kills it over there. He's still going to be gambling on Kick."

"Every streamer should have a 90-10": Adin Ross shares his thoughts on N3on's Twitch partnership

Adin Ross, who happens to own equity in Kick, claimed that Twitch's policies, under the 70-30 split, meant that the platform would take "a percentage" of the streamer's advertisement or brand deal:

"Every streamer should have a 90-10... They say, 'Aw, 70-30,' and take a maximum ad deal, and then they take a percentage of your ad deal. Bro, that's what happened with me and everyone else."
Kick, on the other hand, offers creators 95% of subscription revenue, which is largely attributed to payment‑processing costs. Creators receive approximately $4.75 per $5 sub on the platform. In mid-2023, Ed Craven, Kick's CEO, mentioned that the split would remain and form an integral part of Kick's creator relationship:

"One thing that should definitely never be touched is the sub split... We don't think that a platform, a platform that simply curates other people's content, deserves the right to take a split from people's revenue."
In other news, Adin Ross and RaKai's recent online feud seemingly ended with the latter in tears.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

