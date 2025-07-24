"Twitch is way better than Kick": Fans react as N3on claims Twitch gave him a 70-30 livestreaming contract

Streamer Ragnesh &quot;N3on&quot; has claimed that Twitch gave him an exclusive livestreaming contract with a revenue split of 70-30. On July 23, 2025, a 56-second clip from his first broadcast on the Amazon-owned platform surfaced on X. In it, N3on expressed his intention to host &quot;crazy a** content&quot; on Twitch. While describing his platform switch as his &quot;rebirth,&quot; the 20-year-old said:&quot;I'm really f**king... I'm losing my mind right now. I just want to say, man, yo, I'm about to bring some crazy a** content to this platform. Listen, all right? Hear me out. Chat, we had two options, right? We could either come on here, right? We can come on here and we can do, you know, spam collabs, right? First stream can be a collab. But, no, listen, man, all right? I want to use this platform switch... it's a rebirth of myself, man. I feel like a whole new person. I feel like a new man.&quot;The Indian-American personality then &quot;leaked&quot; details about his Twitch contract, saying:&quot;Oh, my god! I'm rich! I'm f**king rich! And I got 70-30. Yeah, I said it! Do something. I said it. I leaked their contract. I got a 70-30. I got 70-30, let's f**king go! W Twitch, bro!&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about N3on's claims.&quot;Yeah twitch [is] way better than kick&quot; X user @packrunnerfive commented.&quot;With such a large audience it makes sense they would give him more bread&quot; X user @TheCryptoMewtwo wrote.&quot;Transparency is always appreciated. Good deal for him!&quot; X user @meaniehed opinied.&quot;Twitch fumbled sooo hard they ended up taking Neon back like a toxic ex. What’s in that 70/30 deal that Kick couldn’t match? 👀&quot; X user @Hannamillerm_ remarked.&quot;Neon left Kick for crumbs with better lighting 😭&quot; X user @kienobifilms posted.&quot;The motive was very f**ked up&quot; - N3on claims The Breakfast Club podcast hosts &quot;interrogated&quot; him during his interviewDuring the same Twitch livestream, N3on discussed his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast. Claiming that hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious &quot;interrogated&quot; him during his interview, the streamer said:&quot;And with that Breakfast Club thing, I want to say, I appreciate them for having me come on. But that was literally an interrogation room. It was an interrogation room. They bought up my past, yeah, rightfully so. Bring up my past. Bring up everything. I've done so much f**ked up s**t. I've been such a weirdo in my past, and I know that, right? I know that. But when they keep repeating the same s**t, they're obviously trying to get something out of it, and the motive was very f**ked up in that room.&quot;On the same day, N3on posted an update on his official X Community, telling his viewers to &quot;watch what he does on Twitch,&quot; adding that he has &quot;never been this locked in.&quot;