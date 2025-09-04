  • home icon
  "Blatant violation": Twitch streamer Hutch claims to have reported HasanAbi after the latter allegedly doxed him live on stream

"Blatant violation": Twitch streamer Hutch claims to have reported HasanAbi after the latter allegedly doxed him live on stream

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 04, 2025 07:41 GMT
&quot;Blatant violation&quot;: Twitch streamer Hutch claims to have reported HasanAbi after the latter allegedly doxed him live on stream
Hutch claims to have reported HasanAbi (Image via @hutchinson and @hasanthehun/X)

Streamer Hutch has claimed that he reported Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker to Twitch for "blatant violation" of the platform's guidelines after the Turkish-American personality allegedly doxed him live on stream. For context, HasanAbi made headlines on September 3, 2025, after he was accused of doxing and disclosing personal information about other political commentators.

X user @Ignignokt_DGAF shared a 27-second clip from HasanAbi's recent Just Chatting livestream, during which he reacted to BadEmpanada's video, which suggested that members of Steven "Destiny's" community donated to a Political Action Committee (PAC) called the Progressive Victory (PV).

The 33-year-old also showcased BadEmpanada's X post, which featured certain details about the three members and said:

"Dillon Burns, Hunter Avallone, Hutch, Destiny's own personal chef, like, this is what happened. This is what took place. Okay. And the pack actually did, unironically, raise a bunch of money off of, like, people who thought that they were giving money to a political action committee that was going to go around and, you know, do door-knocking camps, which they did..."
In response to this, Hutch said:

"Not only was he doing these baseless accusations, he doxed us. He doxed us! It's, like, prominently featured on his screen. Like, hello?! Are we, like, I don't know what to say, man. I mean, like, I reported the VOD (Video on Demand). The VOD is still up. You know? You can find the VOD on his channel. I reported the VOD. I sent an email to, like, Twitch Support. I added them."
Hutch then accused the political commentator of "blatantly violating" Twitch's doxing policy:

"If there's no consequence for this, like, I don't know what... there's just no rules. Like, I don't understand. It's a blatant violation of Twitch's doxing policy. Like, if you go to their policy, this is what is says about doxing, 'Doxing of any kind is prohibited by Twitch's Community Guidelines - even if the perpetrators only exposes information available via the public record.'"
Legal Mindset says Twitch is "openly allowing" electronic harassment and cyberstalking in response to HasanAbi's actions toward certain political commentators

Andrew Esquire, a lawyer and YouTuber who runs the "Legal Mindset" channel, has commented on HasanAbi's actions toward certain political commentators.

In a series of X posts, Legal Mindset expressed his belief that Twitch was "openly allowing" electronic harassment and cyberstalking:

"It‘s also highly likely to be illegal, as Hasan is either intending to harass or being grossly negligent Twitch openly allowing what appears to be prima facie criminal electronic harassment and cyberstalking (California Penal Code § 653.2 and Penal Code § 646.9) is truly wild"
As of this writing, neither Twitch nor HasanAbi have issued a statement regarding the controversy.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
