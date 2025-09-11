Charlie Kirk's shooter reportedly had "transgender and anti-fascist ideology" engraved on magazine, according to Steven Crowder

On September 10, a shot was fired at the famous political activist, Charlie Kirk, while he attended an event at Utah Valley University. Soon after, Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death and offered condolences to the activist's family. A day later, political commentator Steven Crowder shared an exclusive report that came from an officer at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).The report contained details of Charlie Kirk's death and information about the suspect. Federal law enforcement agents of the ATF reportedly discovered &quot;an imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus.&quot; Allegedly, the cartridges of the rifle used for the attack were engraved with far-left, radical statements:&quot;All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology. An emergency trace has been submitted, and an ATF SLC is working on leads generated by the trace.&quot;The report also indicates that the firearm in question is currently under analysis for &quot;DNA and fingerprint impressions.&quot;&quot;The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position&quot;: An ATF officer allegedly confirmed the location of Charlie Kirk’s shooter in an exclusive update shared by Steven CrowderThe New York Times released footage captured immediately after the shot was fired, noting the potential shooter to be an unidentified figure disappearing from a rooftop near the stage where Charlie Kirk was situated.Steven Crowder's exclusive report also states that the shooter was positioned higher up while the bullet was fired:&quot;The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus, and surveillance video shows the suspect jumping off and fleeing the area on foot.&quot;Streamers across the industry reacted to the Utah Valley University incident, with one of Twitch's premier political commentators, HasanAbi, speaking on the state of America:&quot;Oh, my god, that was f**king devastating. Holy s**t! I don't know what to say. Oh, my lord! Oh, Jesus Christ! Holy f**k, America is so absolutely f**ked!&quot;Kick's Adin Ross also chimed in, claiming that those celebrating Kirk's passing are &quot;part of the problem.&quot; Ross's fellow platform member, Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; called the incident an act of &quot;terrorism.&quot;