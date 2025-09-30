"Criminal at it again" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after controversial Zohran Mamdani comments allegedly violate US Constitution

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been critical of Donald Trump's second term at the Oval Office. Navratilova shared her thoughts on a post accusing the US President of violating an article in the Constitution.The criticism comes in the wake of Trump's recent social media post, where he made controversial comments about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Trump called him a &quot;self-proclaimed New York City Communist and also shared reasons why no one should vote for Mamdani.“Self-proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party,&quot; Trump wrote. “Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfil all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?&quot;A user named Brian Krassenstein alleged that by doing so, Trump has broken &quot;multiple FEDERAL laws and went against Article II of the US Constitution with this post.&quot; He shared the screenshot of Trump's tweet.Reacting to this, Navratilova once again criticized Trump. She wrote:&quot;The criminal ignoramus is at it again.&quot;Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKThe criminal ignoramus is at it againAccording to Krassenstein's tweet, 18 U.S.C. § 595 restricts federal officials from using &quot;official authority&quot; to affect the election of candidates. It also mentions:&quot;18 U.S.C. § 201 (bribery of public officials) or § 872 (extortion under color of official right) could be argued if funds were used as leverage to coerce political outcomes... Retaliating against voters or cities for election choices could violate 18 U.S.C. § 241 (conspiracy against rights) or § 242 (deprivation of rights under color of law).&quot;Violates Appropriations Clause, Take Care Clause, and First Amendment protections. Even if prosecutors declined charges, it would clearly be grounds for impeachment/abuse of power.&quot;It remains to be seen if some action comes down on Trump regarding his tweet on social media.Martina Navratilova expressed strong criticism over US Open men's final delay because of Donald TrumpMartina Navratilova has criticized Donald Trump plenty of times in the last few months, including the US Open final delay.The US Open final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. However, due to security protocols, the start was delayed by almost 30 minutes.Fans had to go through slow entry processes as Secret Service agents conducted thorough security checks. Navratilova voiced her dissatisfaction. She said (via The Independent):“I don’t know whose idea it was [to enter like this], but it’s insane... It is a delay that they’ve never had [the players], because all the venues now have a roof. They really need to time it just right, to eat just right, to warm up. Both are in the same boat, but it’s really unfortunate.“Let’s spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside, in the drizzle, it’s been raining and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets. It’s more than half-empty still.”Carlos Alcaraz emerged as the winner of the match, but Donald Trump's attendance and the subsequent delay attracted attention for the wrong reasons.