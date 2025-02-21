  • home icon
President Donald Trump sees Tiger Woods winning "a couple of majors" in the future: "Maybe more"

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 21, 2025 00:15 GMT
Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods joined US President Donald Trump on the stage at the reception for the National Black History Month. Woods, Adam Scott, and Jay Monahan were at the White House to further discuss the PGA Tour x LIV Golf peace deal.

At the reception, Trump urged Woods to address the attendees. He and the crowd chanted 'Tiger' until the 15-time Major champion walked up to the podium to speak. Woods mentioned that it was his "honor" to attend the event.

After the 15-time Major champion's address, Trump paid tribute to the African-american athletes and champions and also commended Woods' massive achievements over the years.

While Tiger Woods remains to be one of the most iconic players in golf, the California born golfer hasn't been in the greatest of forms over the past few years. After his horrific 2021 car crash, he has not been a frequent competitor at PGA Tour events. However, Donald Trump believed that Woods can still win a "couple of Majors".

"And he's got a long way to go, too. I was with him a week ago, we played. I think he's got some left, Adam (Scott) doesn't he? Couple of Majors maybe. Maybe more than that,"

Trump and Woods had played a round of golf together at the former's course in Florida before; Trump jetted off to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. While the ace golfer couldn't attend the previous meeting between Trump, Adam Scott, and Jay Monahan, he mentioned at the Genesis Invitational that another meeting with the president was in the works.

Exploring Tiger Woods' 15 Major wins

Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters (Source: Imagn)
Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters (Source: Imagn)

At the age of 21, Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to win the Masters in 1997. He also set the record for the largest margin of victory and lowest score. That was his first Major title.

Over the years, Woods followed it up with 14 more more titles. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is only second to Jack Nicklaus in the most number of Major wins.Nicklaus, aka the ,Golden Bear, has 18 Major titles to his name, while Woods has 15.

The 49-year-old has won the Masters five times, the PGA Championship four times, the Open Championship and the US Open four times each. He became only the fifth and the youngest player to achieve a career Grand Slam. Woods went on to become only the second player after Nicklaus to achieve the career Grand Slam thrice.

Tiger Woods' last Major win came at the 2019 Masters where he recorded an emotional and resounding victory. This Major win came 11 years after his 2008 US Open title.

Here's exploring Woods' Major wins:

YearChampionship
1997Masters Tournament
1999PGA Championship
2000U.S. Open
2000The Open Championship
2000PGA Championship
2001Masters Tournament
2002Masters Tournament
2002U.S. Open
2005Masters Tournament (4)
2005The Open Championship (2)
2006The Open Championship
2006PGA Championship
2007PGA Championship
2008U.S. Open
2019Masters Tournament

Edited by Tushhita Barua
