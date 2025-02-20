Tiger Woods shares stage with President Donald Trump at National Black History Month reception

Tiger Woods joined US President Donald Trump at the National Black History Month reception on Thursday. The reception was held to commemorate the National Black History Month.

Ad

Woods was present at the White House with Adam Scott and the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to further discuss the LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal. During the reception, Trump urged the golf legend to come up on the podium by chanting 'Tiger'. The gathered attendees joined in the chant until Woods walked up to the stage (via The Mirror).

Woods addressed the crowd saying: "It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be here with you, Mr. President, and to be in the room with all of you. Thank you so much"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trump later shook his hand and embraced him. Adam Scott and Tiger Woods are both Player Directors at the PGA Tour. Scott and Jay Monahan had met with Trump recently to discuss the progress of the LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger.

While Woods wasn't able to attend that meeting, he had mentioned at the Genesis Invitational last week, that another meeting with Trump had been planned.

US President Donald Trump heaps praises on "one of the greatest athletes of all time" Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump (Source: Imagn)

After Tiger Woods addressed the guests at the reception for the National Black History Month, US President Donald Trump gave a tribute to the black athletes and champions. He also commended Woods (via The Mirror):

Ad

"We're pleased to be joined on this really beautiful afternoon at the White House by hundreds of incredible members fo the African American community, many of whom are making history themselves - including one of the greatest athletes of all time who just said hello to."

He further added:

"The man who matched Sam Snead's number one record for the most PGA Tour wins ever and a man who has 15 majors."

Ad

Trump and Woods have appeared to share a close relationship through the years. The former was in office when the 15-time Major champion was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump talked about it saying:

"But Tiger Woods he's an incredible athlete, an incredible guy. Thank you for being with us today, Tiger. He got the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which he proudly wears today."

Two weeks back, Woods had played a round of golf with Trump at the latter's course in Florida. Reportedly, the golfer's son, Charlie, had also joined the duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback