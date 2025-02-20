Adam Scott’s $38,000,000 private jet spotted in Washington amid reports of new PGA meeting with President Trump

PGA Tour star Adam Scott's private jet N716AS, a Gulfstream G450, was reportedly spotted flying up to Washington, DC on Wednesday evening. According to radaratlas2, a flight tracker on social media, the ace golfer’s airplane, worth around $38,000,000 as per SherpaReport, was headed to the Washington Dulles International Airport.

PGA's Tour Air N795HG was also spotted at the airport. The big movement from Scott's as well as PGA’s private jets come just weeks after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House regarding the proposed PGA Tour-PIF deal.

Scott and others' recent air movements hint at a second possible meeting between the parties. Further details of the alleged meeting is yet to be disclosed.

For the unversed, PGA chief Monahan met with President Donald Trump at the White House earlier February. The details of the meeting were revealed by him and Scott, one of the player directors on the PGA Tour board.

PGA Tour officials seek President Trump's help for the PIF deal

According to the Jay Monahan’s last release, the PGA Tour officials asked President Trump to get involved in the negotiations “for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved.”

Jay Monahan said in a statement, after meeting with the newly-elected President on February 4:

“We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”

It is pertinent to note that the statement was signed by Monahan, Scott and Tiger Woods, who is the residing vice chairman of the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises. Notably, a flight tracker on social media had revealed the 15-time major champion’s plane arriving in Washington ahead of the alleged secret meeting. It is also noteworthy that this was the same night Woods’ mother, Kultida, died in Florida.

The recent meetings between the PGA Tour and President Donald Trump comes amid reports of the circuit inching closer to finalizing a long-sought investment deal with the Saudi Arabian backers of rival LIV Golf. For the unversed, the PGA and the PIF first agreed to a deal in June 2023, putting an end to the antitrust lawsuits between the two sides. However, a deal is yet to be set in place between the parties.

